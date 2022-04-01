Genome Defined As Human Genetic Blueprint Fully Sequenced for First Time

Astronomers have discovered a 40-trillion-mile-long filament of matter and antimatter ejected by a pulsar and glowing in X-ray light, the largest one ever found.Astronomers first discovered the filament, which are the largest known structures in the universe, in 2020 using Nasa’s Chandra X-ray observatory, a space telescope turned to X-ray energies. But Chandra’s detector was not large enough to view the full length of the plume, and in a recent press release, the Chandra team announced the discovery of the record-breaking length — three times longer than any plume observed previously — based on new observations.The source of the plume...

ASTRONOMY ・ 19 DAYS AGO