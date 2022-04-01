Will Anthony and Kate Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?
Now Anthony and Kate's story has been told in "Bridgerton" Season 2, fans are wondering if actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be in future...www.newsweek.com
Now Anthony and Kate's story has been told in "Bridgerton" Season 2, fans are wondering if actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be in future...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0