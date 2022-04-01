Will Anthony and Kate Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

Kevin had his lightbulb moment in the first trilogy episode. What might happen when Kate has hers in the second installment? Will it mean lights out for her marriage to Toby?. That is the question looming over "The Hill," the next installment in the final trilogy showcase in the final season of This Is Us, which airs Tuesday night on NBC. Kate (Chrissy Metz), twin sister of Kevin (Justin Hartley), heads to San Francisco to reconnect with husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and see how he's been long-distance living, with Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) inspirational Thanksgiving speech to pursue life to the fullest and take big chances resonating in her head.

