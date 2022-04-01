ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Will Anthony and Kate Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now Anthony and Kate's story has been told in "Bridgerton" Season 2, fans are wondering if actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be in future...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
EW.com

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz warns 'the wound gets opened' in ominous Kate-Toby episode

Kevin had his lightbulb moment in the first trilogy episode. What might happen when Kate has hers in the second installment? Will it mean lights out for her marriage to Toby?. That is the question looming over "The Hill," the next installment in the final trilogy showcase in the final season of This Is Us, which airs Tuesday night on NBC. Kate (Chrissy Metz), twin sister of Kevin (Justin Hartley), heads to San Francisco to reconnect with husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and see how he's been long-distance living, with Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) inspirational Thanksgiving speech to pursue life to the fullest and take big chances resonating in her head.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Bridgerton Season 2#Deadline Ashley
Soaps In Depth

Robert Newman Reveals How Ashland Really Feels About Victoria on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Now that Robert Newman has had a couple of months to settle into playing Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, the daytime veteran feels like he’s found his groove. “So far, it’s been really terrific,” Newman told Soaps In Depth. “I’m feeling more and more the rhythm of the show and the dialog and the other characters, and the other actors have been really supportive and wonderful. I like the character a lot, I like the show a lot, and I love the people I’m working with.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Click here to read the full article. Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Sydney Mikayla Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
856K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy