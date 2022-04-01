ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The captain of a Russian businessman's $50 million yacht detained by the UK says Italian authorities boarded its support ship and checked its documents

By Grace Dean
Business Insider

 2 days ago

Phi was detained by the UK in London on Tuesday.

Grace Dean/Insider

  • A superyacht owned by a Russian businessperson was detained in London by UK authorities Tuesday.
  • The vessel's captain said its support ship was inspected by Italian authorities on Thursday.
  • He said Italian coast-guard officers said all appeared in order after a review of the ship's papers.

The captain of a $50 million superyacht detained by UK authorities said the vessel's support ship was boarded by authorities in Italy on Thursday.

Guy Booth, the captain of Phi, which was detained in London this week, told Insider local authorities had boarded Phi's support vessel, Phi Phantom, in the Italian port of Imperia on Thursday. The 118-foot support vessel has the same owner as Phi, Booth said.

Booth said that though he was not there at the time, he was on the phone to Phi Phantom's captain throughout.

Booth said that two Italian coast guard staff as well as the boat's local shipping agent visited the vessel at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning and requested "comprehensive documents."

Booth said: "Documents were taken away for review, and several hours later, documents were returned to the captain with a: 'Thanks very much. All appears to be in order.'" He said that the agent had returned the documents by 4 p.m. and had told the boat's captain that coast guard officials were satisfied Phi Phantom's owner had not been sanctioned.

"They explained that they had requested the documents because of the reports in British media outlets that he was an 'oligarch', which he is not, and that he has close ties to Vladimir Putin, which he does not," Booth told Insider, adding that the officials were "all quite cordial and professional."

Italian authorities did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about whether coast-guard officers reviewed Phi Phantom's documents.

Phi, a 192-foot yacht, was detained by the UK on Tuesday in Canary Wharf, London's financial hub. The Financial Times reported the vessel was owned by Vitaly Vasilievich Kochetkov, the founder of Motiv Telecom.

On March 1 , the UK banned all Russian-owned or -operated ships from its ports and gave authorities the power to detain Russian vessels. Four weeks later, Phi became the "first ever" superyacht to be detained on UK waters, the National Crime Agency said .

Booth had previously said Phi's detention was "government overreach and nothing more than a publicity stunt."

The West has been sanctioning Russian elites and seizing their assets to put pressure on the country to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

Grant Shapps, the UK's secretary of state for transport, said in mid-March that the UK was investigating "a small number of yachts" with suspected links to Russian oligarchs. On Tuesday, Shapps said that by detaining Phi, authorities had "turned an icon of Russia's power and wealth into a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies."

Phi, a 192-foot vessel owned by a Russian businessperson, is worth an estimated $50 million.

Grace Deam

But the NCA has declined to provide further details on Phi's owner, describing him as a "Russian businessman" and saying that he had "deliberately" kept his ownership of the vessel secret.

Kochetkov has not been sanctioned by the UK.

"The vessel isn't seized, merely detained," an NCA spokesperson told Insider, speaking about Phi. "It remains the property and responsibility of the owner but is effectively prevented from leaving."

Phi has been moored in Canary Wharf since December after it made its maiden voyage from the Netherlands.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Business Insider

Business Insider

