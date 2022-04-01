ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

A pleasant Friday, Rain to the east

By Miller Robson
 2 days ago
It will be mainly dry today, but afternoon showers are possible east and southeast of Yellowstone County. Daytime highs will remain seasonal in the 40s and 50s.

A second cold front sweeps through on Saturday bringing more rain and snow rain by the evening. There could even be a rumble of thunder.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with our fair share of sunshine. Clouds start to creep in Monday ahead of a third cold front that will kick up showers late Monday night into Tuesday.

It will be quite windy on Monday along the foothills with gusts in excess of 50 mph. Winds will also be whipping behind the front with gusts in excess of 40 mph from the foothills to Billings and areas east on Tuesday and Wednesday. Miles City could feel gusts over 50 mph on Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the weekend into Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning
Meteorologist miller.robson@ktvq.com

