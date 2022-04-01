Tony Watlington named next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia

The Board of Education announced Friday that Tony Watlington has been named the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.

He is currently Superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.

The board's search committee provided the following background about Watlington:

He has served in various positions over the course of his career, including as a high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is North Carolina's first and only Renewal School District, serving over 18,000 students across 33 schools.

The district's student population is 54% white, 20% Hispanic, 18% Black, 8% other racial groups, and 67% of the students qualify for free or reduced priced lunch.

His professional achievements include: the development of the district's strategic plan, "Renewal 2027," which is focused on academic skills/early literacy, interpersonal skills, student passions and unique life goals, human capital, operational efficiency, and parent and community engagement; increasing the district's third-grade literacy ranking from 96 in 2019 to 74 in 2021 among 115 school districts; and increasing the percent of schools that meet or exceed state growth targets from 55% to 71%.

Prior to joining Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Watlington served as Chief of Schools in Guilford County Schools, a district serving over 72,000 students.

The Board of Education is set to name the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The school board has narrowed their search to three finalists: John Davis Jr., the chief of schools for Baltimore City Public Schools; Krish Mohip, the deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education; and Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School.

In mid-March, all three finalists came to Philadelphia where they met with members of the community including students, parents and district officials.

The new choice will replace current superintendent Dr. William Hite after a six-month search.

Hite will be joining Cincinnati-based non-profit Knowledgeworks as its president and CEO effective July 1.

Hite has served as superintendent in Philadelphia for 10 years.

"I've had the tremendous honor and privilege to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia - to work alongside you and many of my colleagues, and support our beautiful and talented and young children that we serve. After much reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract," Hite said in a video message in September.

The announcement is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to be in attendance.