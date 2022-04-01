ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Kate Tour Was 'All Offense, No Charm'—Meghan Markle Biographer

By James Crawford-Smith
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-author of "Finding Freedom," Omid Scobie told Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast how he interpreted William and Kate's widely criticized Caribbean...

Comments / 12

Pamela Evanger
2d ago

they are doing the jobs assigned to them with dignity and without complaint...a very unusual, but admirable quality in this current age ..might not always be comfortable..but they understand their duties and responsibilities..I think they are good people..but they don't have any power to correct the wrongs of history

Reply
32
Miriam Albrecht
2d ago

Not their fault. This was a job they were sent to complete. They behaved very well. All undercurrents to this encounter were things they had no part of and no control over.

Reply
28
aradnurse 53
1d ago

The tour was a success! the people loved them. Why would anyone listen to Megan Markles biographer? Nothing but lies come from her mouth.

Reply
23
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Finding Freedom#The Royal Report
