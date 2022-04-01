Budget stops short of appropriating funds for new state penitentiary

Transportation Commission weighs choices at March 30 meeting for $400 million deemed as flexible over 5 years.The Oregon Transportation Commission has decided that the state's share of flexible funds from the federal government should not go toward new highway "enhancements." The commission directed the staff of the Oregon Department of Transportation to revise its options, which the commission will decide on March 30. About $400 million in transportation money from the federal infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed on Nov. 15, will be divided among maintenance projects for roads and bridges, safe routes to school, and improvements on state...

