ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Budget stops short of appropriating funds for new state penitentiary

By Cody Ronnfeldt
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - Nebraska is in need of a new state penitentiary and money set aside in the budget passed by state lawmakers might be used to fund construction. Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said the...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

State panel: No new federal funds for highway enhancements

Transportation Commission weighs choices at March 30 meeting for $400 million deemed as flexible over 5 years.The Oregon Transportation Commission has decided that the state's share of flexible funds from the federal government should not go toward new highway "enhancements." The commission directed the staff of the Oregon Department of Transportation to revise its options, which the commission will decide on March 30. About $400 million in transportation money from the federal infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed on Nov. 15, will be divided among maintenance projects for roads and bridges, safe routes to school, and improvements on state...
OREGON STATE
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Creighton, NE
State
Nebraska State
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Lathrop
The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penitentiary#Prison#Crime#Lincoln Nebraska
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Users In Illinois To Get Workplace Protection Under New Bill

Illinoisans who enjoy or need cannabis no longer have to fear being fired as a new bill recently approved by the state’s House of Representatives seeks to prohibit most employers from letting go of workers or discriminating against job applicants for testing positive for marijuana use. The workplace protection...
LAW
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Utah Privacy Bill Signed, Marking Fourth State With Such a Law

Lacks private right of action, enforceable by attorney general. California, Virginia, Colorado only other states with such law. Utah has become the fourth U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation after. Gov. Spencer Cox. (R) signed the Utah Consumer Privacy Act into law Thursday. The law gives consumers the...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Record

Colorado lawmakers want to make it easier for same-sex parents to adopt their own kids

About two and a half years ago, Jen Snook and Lisa Dacey wanted to add a fourth to their burgeoning Boulder family. The married couple had already given birth to a daughter in California in 2017. They conceived with artificial insemination and Snook carried their daughter. The couple paid a $20 adoption fee to make sure all 50 states recognized Dacey as their daughter’s parent, as well.
COLORADO STATE
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia about to restart its medical marijuana program?

Georgia lawmakers may be about to start over the state’s long-delayed medical marijuana program. A state House committee approved legislation Monday that would cancel the current program and authorize a new request for proposals (RFP) from companies interested in growing marijuana in Georgia and converting the leafy crop into low-THC oil for eligible patients.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy