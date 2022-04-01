ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man hospitalized after early-morning Portsmouth shooting

13newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers found a man who had been...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Maplewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Hampton woman leads authorities on high-speed chase

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a woman led authorities on a vehicle pursuit across two cities Monday morning. At around 7:15 a.m., a Virginia Marine Officer saw a 2001 Dodge minivan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...

Comments / 0

Community Policy