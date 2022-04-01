ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Deadline to sign up for solar shares extended

By Cody Ronnfeldt
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK - The biggest solar farm in Nebraska, located on the edge of Norfolk, is complete and will soon be operational. City Engineer Steve Rames says you can sign up to get your power from it....

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Business
Norfolk, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Norfolk, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Farm#Nppd
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants can receive up to $10 extra for certain food purchases – is your state participating?

HEALTHY eating has its monetary rewards for food stamp claimants. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has partnered with several organizations to provide matching money when recipients purchase fruits and vegetables. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP. More than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month. Various organizations...
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors

A troubled western Iowa nursing home is being sued by four different vendors for an alleged failure to pay more than half a million dollars in fees for management and patient-care services. Since January 2019, Sioux City’s 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community has been cited for 106 regulatory violations and subjected to $195,000 in federal fines. […] The post Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Agriculture Online

USDA announces resources to expand meat and poultry processing

Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access new technical assistance provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA is also now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding...
AGRICULTURE
Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vilsack makes 3 USDA announcements at 2022 Commodity Classic

Secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack made three announcements at the 2022 Commodity Classic held in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this month. The event was his second large public address since returning to USDA leadership in February 2021. “We need to grow this economy from the bottom, up and the middle,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Agriculture Online

USDA closes loopholes on origin of organic dairy livestock

After years of lobbying by organic farmers, the Agriculture Department tightened its rules on how dairy animals — cattle, goats, and sheep — enter organic production, in the name of fairness to farmers and consumers. The new “origin of livestock” rule would end the practice of cycling dairy animals between organic production and feeding on lower-cost, non-organic rations.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy