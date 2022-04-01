ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

16-year-old injured in shooting on N. 22nd Street

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0ewJiXEz00

The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened in the 3300 block of N. 22nd Street and Concordia around 11:13 p.m. Two groups were fighting when a suspect fired several shots, hitting the victim.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and police said they are now searching for unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

Related
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunman Fires Shots Into Parked Car, Kills Driver

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month. Police officers rushed to a parking lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Typo
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

41-year-old Greenfield man killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Greenfield man who was shot overnight. It happened near 79th and Fiebrantz around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. According to police a 41-year-old Greenfield man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gregory Fabian, sustained fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy