Kentucky State

Aircraft maintenance company expanding, adding 250 jobs

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aircraft maintenance company in northern Kentucky is expanding and will add nearly 250 jobs, officials said.

FEAM AERO will locate a new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where it will provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. Jobs at the facility will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and management positions.

Construction on the 150,000-square-foot (13,935-square-meter) hangar is expected to begin in June and be completed by the end of next year.

The new facility will provide more aircraft maintenance capacity and resources for the company’s expanding customer base in support of cargo operations, the statement said. FEAM AERO currently employs 300 people at the airport.

“We are not only excited for the opportunity to continue growing our relationship with CVG airport, but we are also thrilled in continuing to exceed our customer expectations, delivering them more value at such a critical time in aviation,” FEAM AERO owner and CEO Fred Murphy said.

