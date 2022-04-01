ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: No April Fool’s Day Tricks. Just Calmer & Cooler Weather

By Tim Williams
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It might be April Fool’s Day, but there are no tricks or pranks in this forecast. After a whacky end to our March, April is off to a serene start in Maryland.

No tornado reports have been confirmed yet following Thursday evening’s severe weather, though that could change. Today we’ll transition into more quiet and seasonably normal conditions.

It’s shaping up to be cool and windy with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. We’re looking at a high near 58 degrees today and a low near 34 degrees later tonight.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be April without some showers. But, with moisture lacking in the Baltimore area, any shower activity should be confined to areas to the north of us.

Additionally, you’ll notice that we’ll start adding the allergy and pollen report to your daily forecasts, so you can plan for your day accordingly.

Our Saturday is looking dry with high pressure gradually building overhead in the morning before moving offshore later in the day.

Sunday will be a different story as we could see some showers. Low pressure and a cold front will pass through the area Sunday and high pressure will return Sunday night into Monday.

But upper-level disturbance will likely pass through the area later in the day and evening Monday. Stronger pressure will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Another low-pressure system along with its associated cold front might impact our area later in the week next week.

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
