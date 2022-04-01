ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rising Tide: Orioles prospects hoping to bring ‘dominant attitude’ to Baltimore in near future

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vESNe_0ewJiTi500
Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez delivers during a spring training game against the Twins at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida, on March 21. The Orioles’ path to contention depends on a group of prospects headlined by Rodriguez, fellow pitcher DL Hall and catcher Adley Rutschman living up to their potential. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

As much as the Orioles’ rebuild coming to fruition will be about the young players they’ve spent the past several years adding to their farm system finally reaching the major leagues, the energy that arrives with them will be just as important.

Take last season at Double-A Bowie, where seven of the club’s top nine prospects per Baseball America spent time. As the Orioles began a march toward their third straight full season of at least 108 losses, the Baysox won 21 of their first 26 games, eventually reaching the division finals.

“Every time we stepped on the field, it didn’t feel like we could lose,” said second baseman-outfielder Terrin Vavra, Baltimore’s No. 14 prospect.

“I think that’s going to trickle in, now that that group is going to be in maybe Triple-A, some starting to get into the big leagues. Eventually, most of that team’s going to be up in Baltimore, and I think you’re just going to have that same sort of dominant attitude.”

That would be most welcome at Camden Yards, where the Orioles’ path to contention depends on a group of prospects headlined by catcher Adley Rutschman and pitchers Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall getting there and living up to their potential.

All three of those players, plus Vavra, outfielder Kyle Stowers, right-hander Kyle Bradish and others, should reach the major leagues at some point in 2022. The wave might not immediately translate into wins, but their collective presence will signal a turn toward competitiveness for an organization with five straight losing seasons.

Some pieces the Orioles hope are part of their future have already reached and performed well in the majors, such as left-hander John Means, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielders Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. The next step is adding more future fixtures around them from a group of prospects that has spent the past couple of years bonding during minor league camps and games.

“They like each other, they’re unbelievably competitive with each other and how they go about their day,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “They’re gonna win together.

“Even though we struggled as a club, you start seeing young guys putting up good years and the more guys we can have like that, the more wins we’re gonna get.”

Rutschman, regarded by some publications as baseball’s top prospect, has been the face of this rebuild since Baltimore selected him with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft. But he recognizes it won’t be his responsibility alone to shift the tide for the Orioles.

“We have the ability to root for one another,” he said. “I think in a system of the minor leagues, where it’s pretty cutthroat and guys are trying to get to the next level, it’s extremely cool to see you have that team aspect.”

Other prospects echoed the sentiment.

“I’m just so impressed by just how people pull for each other,” said Stowers, ranked seventh in the organization. “I think you hear so often in minor league baseball that it’s individual and obviously, to an extent, everyone is taking care of their own career and doing the best they can. But at the same time, we have a bunch of guys who don’t have egos and are kind of pulling for you and wanting to help you get better, and I think that just creates such a fun environment to be around.

“I think the best teams have guys that pull for each other, so I’m really excited to see how you know this group continues to just grow together and learn as much as we can.”

Rutschman and Stowers were nonroster invitees who survived the initial rounds of cuts at major league spring training, demonstrating how valuable the organization felt the time in that environment was for them. They sprinkled in time for other prospects, as well, frequently calling up top young players from their minor league camp. In one late March exhibition, seven of Baltimore’s top 10 prospects were on the day’s travel roster for a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Simply being around one another gives those players an impression of a bright future.

“There’s so much talent at every spot,” said infielder Jordan Westburg, Baltimore’s No. 6 prospect. “It’s something to be excited about. It’s something to look forward to every time you get to the field. You just get to pick different people’s brains. You get to compete against different guys every day. It’s just special. That’s the best way I can put it. It’s exciting for not only us, but should be exciting for the fan base, as well.”

With a right tricep strain spoiling Rutschman’s chances of making the Opening Day roster, none of Baltimore’s most highly prized prospects will be with them as the 2022 season begins. But they will come soon, in the meantime littering the upper minors and making the future feel closer than it has at any point in the Orioles’ rebuild.

“We’re definitely on the rise,” Bradish said. “With the young guys coming up to complement the older guys that have been playing with the Orioles for the past couple years, I think it’s a great combination of young and older talent. I think we’re close.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun

5K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow The Baltimore Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
WTOP

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood brings its favorites to Camden Yards

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is teaming up with the Orioles to bring its favorite dishes to baseball fans at Camden Yards. The restaurant said Wednesday that it will take a stand near the Section 72 concourse starting April 11 for the Orioles’ home opener. On the menu: Crab cake...
RESTAURANTS
NBC Sports

Red Sox catcher preview 2022: Is this Vazquez's final year in Boston?

Christian Vazquez is entering his ninth season with the Boston Red Sox. That makes him the longest-tenured player in the organization not named Xander Bogaerts, who's entering his 10th year with the club. Whether Vazquez will hit that 10-year milestone is up in the air. He'll become an unrestricted free...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Boston

Checking in with the Red Sox’ top 10 prospects

Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas headline a strong list of prospects who could don Red Sox uniforms in the future. The MLB regular season is now less than a week away, and the Red Sox have started rolling out the lineups they’ll play when the games mean something starting next Thursday. That means you won’t see as much of the team’s young guns — most of which have already been sent back to the minors already — from here on out.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Spring Training bullpen competition is heating up

Three arms in the mix for the final in the Red Sox bullpen. We know how some of the Boston Red Sox bullpen will be aligned to start the season next week. Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock, and Jake Diekman are all vying for the closer role. Middle relief pitchers include Ryan Braiser, Matt Strahm, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez, Austin Davis, and Eduard Bazardo. It seems like there are one or two open spots left in the Sox bullpen up for grabs depending on how Manager Alex Cora sees his roster taking shape and three candidates are in the mix for them. They include Kutter Crawford, Hansel Robles, and Derek Holland.
MLB
WBAL Radio

Jimmy's Famous Seafood announces partnership with Baltimore Orioles

Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Baltimore Orioles, bringing one of Baltimore's most popular restaurants to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Owner John Minadakis and co-owner Antonios Minadakis believed the partnership happened at the right time. "A lot of people would say this is overdue and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Adley Rutschman
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

As Oriole Park at Camden Yards turns 30, a look at how it all began: ‘It’s like seeing one of your children grow up’

Larry Lucchino walked into the Williams & Connolly law office in Washington on a Saturday morning, fresh from a conversation with Major League Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth at spring training. In his hand he carried a brochure advertising the Yugo, a one-size-fits-all economy car, and in his mind he had a point to make. That conversation with Ueberroth in the late 1980s had left a sour ...
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles, Mancini avoid arbitration with $7.75 million deal

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.75 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season. The 30-year-old Mancini missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that...
MLB
NJ.com

Leading off, Josh Donaldson: Why Yankees’ plan to sacrifice average and speed at top of lineup

TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has done of a lot of top-of-the-lineup experimenting during this short spring training that ends Tuesday. In 16 games, there have been eight different leadoff hitters — usual suspect DJ LeMahieu four times; Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo twice apiece; Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Aaron Hicks and Marvin Gonzalez once each and …
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Phillies#Minor League Baseball#The Orioles#Dl Hall#Baysox#Triple A
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles avoid arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing longest-tenured player to deal including mutual option for 2023

The Orioles announced Saturday night that they have avoided arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing their longest-tenured player to a deal for the upcoming season that includes a mutual option for 2023. Mancini, 30, is scheduled to reach free agency at the end of the 2022 season, but the contract presents an opportunity for the first baseman-outfielder to remain in Baltimore for at least one ...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outbid by Padres for rotation upgrade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Opening Day is just four days away and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still hasn’t crossed off his entire offseason wish list. Thus far, the Yankees have struck out in attempts to improve their starting pitching. The morning after the Yanks traded for a backup...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

‘Fantastic fit’: After graduating early from Marriotts Ridge, highly-touted recruit Kallista Liu off to strong start with Maryland tennis

Kallista Liu could be spending her senior year at Marriotts Ridge preparing for the prom, making plans for senior week in Ocean City and enjoying a well-earned case of senioritis. Instead, Liu is preparing for Sunday’s Big Ten Conference matchup with Minnesota at noon at the Tennis Center in College Park. That’s because Liu opted to graduate early from Marriotts Ridge, enroll at Maryland and ...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy