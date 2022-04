MR. PUTIN, END THIS WAR! BIDEN'S BLUNDER WAS NO REAGAN REPLAY. President Joe Biden set off international alarms over the weekend when he committed the United States to the goal of regime change in Russia. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a speech in Poland Saturday. The last time the U.S. set itself to removing a foreign leader, in Iraq in 2003, the plan turned into a long-running disaster. Now, with war raging in Ukraine, it would seem a terrible idea for the president to announce that the goal of U.S. forces is to remove Putin from his position atop the Russian government.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO