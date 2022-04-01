ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man hospitalized after Portsmouth shooting

13News Now
13News Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after someone shot him in Portsmouth. The city's police department tweeted about the shooting at 1:46 a.m. The post said officers found a...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Police#Maplewood#Ppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy