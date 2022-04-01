ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Lawmakers, Gov. Hochul miss NYS budget deadline

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Lawmakers left Albany on Thursday after failing to pass a new budget plan for the fiscal year beginning Friday, April 1. Over the past two weeks, the...

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

