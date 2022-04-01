Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike

Many motorists know that deer can cause all manner of chaos on the road. Sometimes, they freeze in front of cars, other times they bolt into traffic. If everyone involved gets lucky, the deer will find its way off of the road without smashing into a passing car. However, deer have found a no-win situation on an overpass near a small town in northwest Pennsylvania.
Allegheny County officials on Friday released a feasibility study for a project connecting the Westmoreland Heritage Trail to the Great Allegheny Passage by way of the Turtle Creek Valley, which runs through Pittsburgh’s east suburbs. Several proposed routes could serve to link the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from its western...
To have your Easter event added to this list, send information in writing as soon as possible to Carol Pinto-Smith at Valley News Dispatch, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084; or e-mail cpinto-smith@triblive.com; or fax 724-226-4677. Please note if registrations are required and if the event is open to the public.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the county has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council for the second year to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. The bin will be located in each park for six days starting on April 2,...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon says that even though it’s no longer interested in opening a distribution site in Churchill, the company isn’t abandoning plans for elsewhere in Allegheny County.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Amazon is still looking to build a facility similar in size to the original proposed site that would’ve been built at the old Westinghouse facility along the Parkway East.
Possible sites include North Versailles, Findlay, and Pittsburgh’s West End.
When Travel Noire asked Debbie Njai her thoughts on the great outdoors, she pointed out that they haven’t always been so great for Black people in the United States. The same can be said for swimming pools, certain beaches and state parks, which were off limits to Black Americans due to segregation, and this could explain why some have a fear of water or struggle to swim.
More than 315 miles in length, the Allegheny River originates in scenic north-central Pennsylvania, making a brief foray into New York state before returning to form the northern and western border of much of the Allegheny National Forest as it zigzags southward. The mighty Allegheny was honored as Pennsylvania’s 2017...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) -– Want to share your love of golf or shag dancing with the world? There’s a license plate for that! The state has more than 100 options available for specialty license plates for your vehicle, from the more traditional ones touting someone is a veteran, to a license plate for universities, to […]
The Kane County Chronicle says during a Campton Hills residents commute, they notice a small building on Route 64 that seemed to be in disrepair. It was actually a mausoleum. Contact was made with the owner and offer was made to lend a hand.
Last month Robert led the Sierra Club hike from Rattlesnake trailhead up to Gibraltar Rock. This time we started at Gibraltar Rock and hiked up to Flores Peak on a very primitive, steep and slippery trail. The Wednesday night Sierra Club group pioneered doing this whole hike at once, but that is a bit much for me! Here are all of my photos from this outing.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents planning to drive on Sumner-Buckley Highway East may want to start thinking of an alternate route. Work to resurface a portion of the highway was expected to begin on April 4. The portion that will be impacted goes from 258th Avenue East to West Mason Avenue, according to Pierce County’s website. Work is expected to finish in late May.
WEST CHESTER, PA — The YMCA of Greater Brandywine will welcome more than 200 gymnasts from across the state to the 2022 YMCA Pennsylvania State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. This meet will be the first one held in the new Donna Watters Training Center located at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.
Comments / 0