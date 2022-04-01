ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Clinch Playoff Spot

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
Horford leads Celtics into postseason Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston — The Celtics are headed back to the playoffs thanks to a Cavs loss on Thursday night.

This will be the eighth year in a row that the green have made it to the playoffs. They missed in 2014 finishing with a 40-42 record.

With this latest postseason run, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka becomes the ninth coach in C’s history to march his team into the playoffs in his first season.

The Celts are looking for their 17th Championship. They raised their last banner in 2008.

