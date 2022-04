Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO