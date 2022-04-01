Mary Sue Reed

BULLS GAP - Jagger Blake Justice, age 20, of Bulls Gap, passed away on March 30, 2022. Jagger was deeply loved, and will be missed by all that knew him. Jagger enjoyed riding his bike, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends. He had the biggest heart, and one of the most fearless and trustworthy person you could ever know. He was a hardworker and was currently employed at Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Jagger was a loving son, brother, partner, friend and the biggest supporter and motivator anyone could have. He would always brighten anyone's day with his sense of humor and smile he always had.

BULLS GAP, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO