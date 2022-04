The walls of Alimentari Aurora, a miniscule deli and shop in Potrero Hill, are lined with colorful tins of fish and bags of chips labeled in various languages. A glass case displays thick rolls of salumi and pecorino ready to purchase and be wrapped up in paper by the chunk. Diners in the city are guaranteed to leave the shop with a curated selection of food and drink for whatever the occasion, be it a dinner party, a fancy evening to impress, or a romantic night at home. It feels like Ollivander’s wand shop in Harry Potter – if Ollivander sold meat, cheese, and snacks rather than phoenix feather wands.

