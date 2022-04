“… And Father God, we thank you for this occasion. Even in the Holy Scriptures you encouraged your people to always remember, remember the sacrifices of those who had gone on before them. Remember their history lest we be doomed to repeat it. Remember those who struggled and those who lost lives and loved ones and some even here today. We have never gotten over it. We’ve learned to live with it because we know that your grace is more than sufficient, but we will remember them every day of our lives. And we pray, oh Father God, for those who are still bearing scars, emotional scars, mental scars.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 25 DAYS AGO