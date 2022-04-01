ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

95% of Michigan rivers too polluted to swim, new study finds

By Scott Fraley
 2 days ago
Data from the Environmental Integrity Project shows 15,864 miles of rivers and streams as impaired by pollution.  (Courtesy map/Environmental Integrity Project)

MANISTEE -- Michigan’s ample supply of freshwater may be its most valuable natural resource, but for decades, the state’s waterways have been marred by pollutants.

That is according to a report by the Environmental Integrity Project , which is painting a dire picture of Michigan’s waterways.

The nonprofit looked at waterways and bodies of water in all 50 states by surveying the most recent available state Integrated Water Reports filed with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rivers and streams

The report, The Clean Water Act at 50: Promises Half Kept at the Half Century Mark, found that 95% of rivers and streams and 43% of lakes and reservoirs are impaired for swimming and recreation in Michigan.

It defines “impaired” waters as those that are too polluted to meet safety standards for swimming and recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption or for use as drinking water.

That means more than 54,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state are polluted with things like nitrates, bacteria or other contaminants which could make them unsafe for swimmers.

Indiana tops the list of states with the most dirty waterways. Indiana has 24,395 total miles of rivers and streams listed as impaired for swimming and recreation.

Oregon has the most overall miles of rivers and streams categorized as impaired for any use at 122,800 miles, followed by California with 83,361 impaired miles. Michigan is third with 54,687 impaired miles.

About 96% of Michigan’s rivers and streams are deemed impaired for fish consumption, and 15,776 miles were listed as impaired for aquatic life, according to the report.

The report assessed 1,426,619 miles of rivers, streams and creeks across the U.S. and found that over half were impaired for any use.

Lakes and reservoirs

More than half of assessed lake acres nationally have been designated as impaired for at least one use, according to the report.

The study assessed a total of 814,808 lake acres in Michigan, and found that 91% of inland lakes and reservoirs were impaired for water contact recreation, and fish consumption.

However, only 3,318 acres were assessed for water recreation impairments. For comparison, Houghton Lake, the largest inland lake in Michigan, has a surface area encompassing 20,044 acres.

Over 378,000 acres were assessed in Michigan for fish consumption.

The study also found that 3% of assessed lake acres were impaired for aquatic life.

Nationwide, the states classified 11.2 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs as impaired, which was about 55% of assessed lake acreage.

Great Lakes

Michigan assesses both the open water of the Great Lakes and the health of their shorelines.

For its portion of the Great Lakes, Michigan reported in a 2020 Integrated Water Report, that 100% of assessed open water was impaired for fish consumption, under EPA quality standards.

“But the state either had insufficient information or did not sample enough to determine the impairment status of other uses of open water, such as to support aquatic life,” reads part of the Environmental Integrity Project study.

Michigan has more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shorelines, but it only assessed 240 of these miles for water recreation. The state concluded that only 2% of these – or 5.8 miles – were impaired for swimming and recreation.

EPA categorizes the Great Lakes differently than other inland lakes. Some parts of the Great Lakes are international waters, shared with Canada, making the responsibility for assessing them more complex. The states bordering the Great Lakes also use different methods for evaluating and classifying these water bodies.

Of those that provided recent assessments, both Ohio and Illinois found 100% of their assessed waters were impaired for fish consumption.

Michigan-based data for the report came from a 2020 Integrated Water Report to the EPA.

Conclusions

The U.S. Congress passed the federal Clean Water Act in a series of votes from March to October of 1972.  The law promised fishable and swimmable waters no later than 1983, and the elimination of all discharges of pollutants into navigable waters by 1985. But this report concludes that the Clean Water Act has fallen far short of achieving these ambitious goals.

The causes vary, and include things like agricultural runoff and drought, according to the report.

To address these problems, Environmental Integrity Project researchers recommend the EPA update its regulations, enforce those already on the books and allocate more resources and staff to do so.

“The Clean Water Act should be celebrated on its 50th birthday for making America’s waterways significantly cleaner,” stated Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project and former Director of Civil Enforcement at EPA in a press release. “However, we need more funding, stronger enforcement and better control of farm runoff to clean up waters that are still polluted after half a century. Let’s give EPA and states the tools they need to finish the job – we owe that much to our children and to future generations.”

The authors note that this data does not provide a complete picture of the nation’s water pollution woes because of differences in how state’s monitor their waterways.

"It is important to keep in mind that in some cases, states reporting higher levels of impairment may actually be doing a better job of monitoring waterways or are using more stringent criteria to assess water quality," reads part of an Environmental Integrity Project press release. "Although the most recent available state water quality reports to EPA make clear that about half of assessed river and stream miles and lake acres are impaired, the true extent of the nation’s water pollution is unknown because few states monitor all their waterways as required."

For more information on the Environmental Integrity Project, visit environmentalintegrity.org.

Aaron Clement
2d ago

it's kinda sad that we've known our water ways have been in trouble for years but no one want to do anything about it untill it's too late I guess that's what we do best destroy everything

Roseanna Launstein
2d ago

Michigan is one of the most prettiest States in the US and for their lakes to get this contaminated I blame on government and the governor they could have overseen this a long time ago and protected our waterways a lot better but they choose to spend the money elsewhere

Roseanna Launstein
2d ago

if they were so protected then why are they polluted sooooo bad why was this not seen in the beginning ,so it would not of gotten so bad, but I'll tell u what I think ,big companies pay to keep things quite that's just how I see it

