Marie Huff Bussey

GRAY - Martha Overbey Martin of Gray, TN fought the good fight and finished her race on this side of Heaven on March 26, 2022. She was a humble and generous prayer warrior, loved by her family and respected by those who knew her. She was a school teacher for forty-three years and many of her former students still have fond memories of her. She is now more alive than ever in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life, Earl.

GRAY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO