Marie Huff Bussey

KINGSPORT - Jeffery Stephen Carter, 59, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. The Carter family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Jeffery’s son-in-law, Rev. Daniel Sutherland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Comments / 0