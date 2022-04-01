ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Marie Huff Bussey

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Huff Bussey passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Sue Reed

CHURCH HILL - Mary Sue Reed, 71, of Church Hill passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Evelyn Testerman Wagner

CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a graduate of Rogersville High School. She was a retired CNA who was a devoted wife and loving mother, and grandmother.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Gary Woods. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins

KINGSPORT – Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Kingsport Times-News

Hazel Marie Johnson

KINGSPORT - Hazel Marie Johnson, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wexford House. God must have needed another loving mother when she entered heaven’s gate. Hazel was born November 10, 1937, in Russell County, VA to the late William “Hop” and Eula Mae Vanderpool....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kelley Denise Bruner

Kelley Denise Bruner age 58 passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry L. Wright

KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home Chapel from 1 pm until 3 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church with Elder Walter Rose and Elder Mark Justice officiating. Graveside services will follow at the church cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Don left us while sleeping peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Huff#A Memorial Service
Kingsport Times-News

Charles Edwin Cave

MT. CARMEL - Charles Edwin Cave, 78, of Mt. Carmel passed away at his residence with family by his side after a lengthy illness on Monday, March 28, 2022. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Overbey Martin

GRAY - Martha Overbey Martin of Gray, TN fought the good fight and finished her race on this side of Heaven on March 26, 2022. She was a humble and generous prayer warrior, loved by her family and respected by those who knew her. She was a school teacher for forty-three years and many of her former students still have fond memories of her. She is now more alive than ever in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life, Earl.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Darrell Greene

Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter

KINGSPORT - Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord,. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery Stephen Carter

KINGSPORT - Jeffery Stephen Carter, 59, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. The Carter family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Jeffery’s son-in-law, Rev. Daniel Sutherland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Moody

KINGSPORT - Betty Moody, 90, of Kingsport, died Friday night, April 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stephen M. Emmons

DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. A visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Stephen will be laid to rest...
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Rouse Gragg

MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Gragg, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Roberts

KINGSPORT – Billie Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wexford House after a long illness. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford Eugene Salyers

ROGERSVILLE - Clifford Eugene Salyers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late Milburne and Tennessee Salyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Mesbie Salyers; and sister, Mary Ann.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Bays Mountain Golf Club, 450 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.
CHURCH HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy