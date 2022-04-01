Henderson history: These 2 recreational facilities didn't turn out as planned

HENDERSON, Ky. — This is the story of two recreational facilities, neither of which turned out as originally envisioned.

Plans for Hays Boat Ramp at first included a marina closer to downtown – but the relocation of Fishtown stood in the way.

Community Park on Kentucky 136, meanwhile, initially was to feature such attractions as a swimming pool and a restaurant.

Both projects were in the pipeline at the same time. But let’s focus first on the boat ramp, since it took most of two decades to come to fruition and had a bumpy ride along the way.

The Gleaner of Jan. 14, 1967, reported that federal funding for the project had been tentatively approved earlier. Initially it was a city-county project headed by County Judge Eugene Chaney and Mayor Maurice Galloway.

Rachel Doane, a landscape architect with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, came to town April 21, 1967, to inspect the riverfront area between Sixth and 12th streets, according to the following day’s Gleaner.

City Commissioner Ralph G. Hays, who had taken an intense interest in the project, “said she appeared perhaps to be a little more interested in the area around 12th Street, but she made no definite statement regarding the site.”

However, she said the “oft-quoted $150,000 price tag is perhaps a little high,” considering the city already owned the land. The goal, she said, was to get the boat ramp built before the Uniontown dam raised the river level four feet.

City-County Planner Robert Bowman said in The Gleaner of July 17, 1971, the city needed to “get the long-delayed” project moving again if the city wanted help from the Corps. He said there were about 32 buildings in Fishtown.

The estimated relocation costs increased dramatically, however, prompting a scare the boat ramp would not be built. The Gleaner of Sept. 23, 1971, reported a delegation of city officials had gone to Louisville to meet with Corps officials – and that the news was not encouraging.

The local delegation was told “that earlier relocation costs for Fishtown had been in the $25,000 to $35,000 area but because of recent legislation passed by Congress had skyrocketed to an estimated $200,000.” Corps officials suggested moving the project upstream to the location of an old landfill in Atkinson Park. (That dump was covered in 1974 and added about 15 acres to the park.)

The Jan. 12, 1972, Gleaner reported Doane had come back to town to announce the Corps had decided on the current site near Park Field. She also provided a new cost estimate and a new timeline. The project would probably cost $150,000 to $200,000, she said, all of which would be borne by the Corps, and should be open by the spring of 1974.

The Henderson Recreation Association, however, feared placing the marina near the ballfield would increase traffic, which could cause safety problems, according to The Gleaner of April 5, 1972.

Another scare came in November 1974. The Nov. 13 edition reported the Corps had sent a letter informing the city that “there will be no federal support … in the funding of the marina.” The city would have to pick up the total tab for that part of the project. By that point the price tag had grown to $250,000.

“Whether the city develops a marina is up to their judgment,” Doane said in the Nov. 15 issue. “The Corps feels it shouldn’t get in the business of making a profit…. If the city wants a marina, it’s entirely up to them.”

She expressed hope the boat ramp would be usable by 1976 – but it wasn’t to be. Apparently, loss of federal money for the marina stymied further movement until 1979 – two years after Uniontown dam became operational – and actual work on the boat ramp didn’t begin until the summer of 1981.

The facility wasn’t dedicated until May 20, 1983, at which time a sign was unveiled noting it was dedicated to Ralph G. Hays.

The sign for Community Park says it was built in 1972, but that’s an obvious mistake. How do I know that? Official records say the city commission didn’t award a contract to build the park until May 8, 1973.

The first mention in The Gleaner of the park’s possibility occurred in the Oct. 4, 1969, issue, which reported the city had obtained a six-month option to buy 16.2 acres on Kentucky 136 from Katie Hudson. The city paid half of the $32,000 in 1970 and received a federal grant for the other half.

The Gleaner of Feb. 17, 1972, reported the city commission had authorized applying for a $70,361 grant to develop the park, which could include “possibly a swimming pool.” Total cost of the park was estimated at $140,722.

U.S. Rep. Frank A. Stubblefield announced the city had received the grant – although for a slightly smaller amount, according to The Gleaner of April 6, 1972. Mayor Bill Newman said the grant of $70,217 had been approved in “what must have been a record 42 days.”

The lead story in The Gleaner of April 9, 1972, crowed about what “a giant step for local recreation” Community Park represented. Not only would the park provide facilities for basketball, tennis, volleyball, and softball, but there would also be “archery facilities, a restaurant, playground equipment (and) a large enclosed shelter for year-round use.”

Parks Director Jerry Burton designed the park with help from the city engineering office and the Recreation Department at Western Kentucky University. He said the buried utilities were a requirement of the federal grant.

A potential problem arose, according to the May 10 edition, in that the city had to build the park before it could ask reimbursement for half the cost. That could create a cash flow problem for the city. And the financing period couldn’t extend longer than one year, according to City Attorney Bill Branaman. Any longer period would require approval of the voters.

If work didn’t begin soon, City Manager Newt Beauchamp said in the Aug. 6 edition, construction could be delayed – forcing the project into 1973. “This could create difficulty for the city during the early months of the year when revenues are down.”

Beauchamp also urged the city to acquire more land in that vicinity. “I would like to see the city go ahead and obtain the area on both sides of Canoe Creek near Community Park for bike trails and other possibilities,” he said. (The city currently has a two-mile nature walk – with plans for an extension -- along the creek in the vicinity of Newman Park.)

Sure enough, the project was delayed – and came in over bid. On May 8, 1973, the city commission deleted major portions of the planned improvements – reducing $55,543 from the $205,332 low bid – and told Higdon Construction Co. of Owensboro to get to work. But it was still short: The budget was $140,722 and even with judicious carving the price tag was still $149,789. So, it expected to take $10,000 out of its allocation of federal revenue sharing funds to make up for the shortfall.

Lt. Gov. Julian Carroll was here for the dedication, according to The Gleaner of June 4, 1974, and praised city officials for having the foresight to plan the park. It cost more than expected, though. The final tally was approximately $155,000, although that was entirely covered by two federal grants.

100 YEARS AGO

The Henderson Police Department was starting a motorcycle patrol the next day, according to The Gleaner of April 9, 1922.

Officer Charles McMullin was to ride the Indian motorcycle on the night shift for the first month. The cycle was equipped with a “stop speedometer,” which allowed the patrolman to keep pace with a speeding car and then freeze his speedometer to use as proof in front of the judge.

75 YEARS AGO

The Henderson City Commission agreed to turn the pavilion in Atkinson Park over to the Teen-Age Club on Fridays during the months of June through August, according to The Gleaner of April 1, 1947.

The club had been meeting in the basement of the YMCA during the winter months. “The general public will not be barred from the pavilion, the city commissioners explained, ‘but this step is being taken to assure the youngsters will have a meeting place on Fridays.’

“It’s one sure way of keeping the children off the street.”

25 YEARS AGO

For the first time ever there was major competition for buying delinquent property tax bills, according to The Gleaner of April 4, 1997.

Also, for the first time, a company bought multiple delinquent bills. TransAm Tax Certificate Corp. of Maitland, Florida, bought 67 bills with a total value of about $84,000. All of them were for amounts exceeding $500.

More than 1,000 tax bills for amounts less than $500 went unsold.

The bills represented a small percentage of the county’s total tax bills. The sheriff’s department had a 98 percent collection rate at that time. It’s currently more than 99 percent.

