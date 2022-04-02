WEATHER TO WATCH: Sunny Saturday for NYC ahead of potential showers Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says New York City will see a sunny Saturday ahead of potential showers expected on Sunday.

While a few showers are expected for Sunday morning and early afternoon, Saturday is looking great!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Warm sunshine for the first half of the day. Thin clouds move in for the afternoon and evening, feels cooler. Highs near 56. Lows near 43.

SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH : Midday showers are expected from 7AM to 7PM. Steadiest rain between 10 - 3PM. Little impacts - more nuisance and inconvenient than anything else. Flooding not a problem.

MONDAY: 🎉 RIZZO'S BIRTHDAY 🎂: Sun and clouds. Highs near 59. Lows near 46.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy late. Highs near 61. Lows near 49.

WEDNESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady rain expected. Highs near 59. Lows near 49.

THURSDAY: Possible showers or thundershowers in the morning and midday. This depends on whether Wednesday's front stalls are nearby or not. The front is currently forecast to stall providing possible showers for our area. Highs near 62. Lows near 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 59. Lows near 43.