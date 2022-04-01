Here's what's open at Mecosta County parks

The Mecosta County Park system offers a variety of activities, some of which can be accessed year-round, including hiking, boating and fishing. (Pioneer file photo)

MECOSTA COUNTY — Current weather conditions may not have you thinking about camping, but parks and recreational areas in Mecosta County offer a variety of other activities for year-round outdoor enthusiasts.

Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam is a non-motorized, multi-use trail system located between Hardy Dam in Newaygo and Rogers Dam in Stanwood. The trail is open year-round for biking, hiking, trail running and snowshoeing.

The trail can be accessed from Brower Park, 23056 Polk Road, Stanwood, and the Davis Bridge Park, 22170 8 Mile Road, Stanwood.

Open sections include the Brower Loop of section four and all of section five from Brower Park to Davis Bridge, park superintendent Jeff Abel said.

“All other sections of the trail are currently closed due to the freeze and thaw conditions, but are expected to open in the coming weeks,” he said.

Trail users can follow “Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam” Facebook page for current conditions of the trail. For more information on the Dragon Trail and section maps visit thedragon.us/the-dragon-trail/trail-map.

The White Pine Valley Recreation Area trail system near Paris is also open year-round, Abel said.

WPVRA is a 200-acre woodland area with a well-developed non-motorized trail system, which offers opportunities for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and hunting.

The trail can be accessed using the parking area by the Hatchery Building, or just north of the Mecosta County Parks administrative office, 22250 Northland Drive, Paris.

BOATING AND FISHING

Boating and fishing can be a year-round activity for those brave enough to get out in the cold winter temperatures to try their hand at it. Boaters and fishermen can access the Hardy Pond Reservoir at Davis Bridge Park and Brower Park.

“Davis Bridge Park and the day use area of Brower Park from the entrance to the deep-water channel boat launch are open year-round,” Abel said. “Both parks offer boat launches on the Hardy Pond Reservoir, however, due to the current low water conditions those boat ramps are not usable at this time. We hope that water levels will be up to a usable condition for boating by the last week of April when the pike and Walleye season open for the year.”

Both parks, however, do offer shoreline fishing opportunities, he said.

Davis Bridge Park is located on the Muskegon River and provides access to 18 miles of water on the backwaters of Hardy Dam. It encompasses 20 acres, with 5000 feet of Muskegon River water frontage. The park offers boating, fishing, picnicking and wildlife watching opportunities, but camping is not available.

Brower Park provides access to 18 miles of navigable water on the backwaters of the Hardy Dam. The 280-acre park is wooded, with 8000 feet of river frontage and a sandy beach, with boat launches available on the north and south shorelines.

Day use passes for both parks are available through the park administrative office. A day pass at Davis Bridge Park is $7 and at Brower Park is $10. Annual vehicle passes are also available for $35.

Water level updates will be posted to the Brower Park Facebook page throughout the spring, Abel said, and are expected to be at normal levels by Memorial Day.

RUSTIC CAMPING

For the more adventurous, Haymarsh and Tubb’s Lake rustic campgrounds are both currently open for camping. Rustic campsites do not have water or electric hookups.

Tubbs Lake Campground is located with the Department of Natural Resources managed Martiny Lake State Game Area, and the campground is split into two sections — Tubbs Mainland and Tubbs Island. Tubbs Mainland is at 16823 Birch Haven Drive, Mecosta, and Tubbs Island is at 17018 65th Ave., Mecosta.

With 33 rustic campsites available, the park offers fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities, and is a great place to explore and unwind. Campsites are first come first serve and does not take reservations, each with a picnic table and fire pit. Payments are accepted at the entrance to each camping section.

The parks are also open for day use activities and boating.

Haymarsh Lake Campground, 20500 140th Ave., Big Rapids, is located within the DNR managed Haymarsh Lake State Game Area and offers a wide range of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts including fishing, hunting, camping or just taking in the natural scenic surroundings.

For the fisherman, it offers a variety of fish including Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, Crappie, Perch, Bluegill and Pumpkinseed sunfish. For the hunter, it offers an abundance of deer, waterfowl and small game.

Haymarsh campground has 19 rustic campsites available on a first come first serve basis, each with a picnic table and fire pit; reservations are not allowed. A group tent camping area is available by contacting the park administration office.

SEASONAL CAMPING

Brower Park will open for the camping season April 29, offering 230 campsites and 10 cabins. All campsites have electric hook-up and a water outlet, a picnic table and a fire pit.

School Section Lake Park, Merrill-Gorrel Park and Paris Park will open for the camping season May 6.

School Section Lake Veteran’s Park, 9003 90th Ave., Mecosta, offers a combination of history, nature and camping. It features a large sandy swimming area, the historic fieldstone concession building and an original one-room schoolhouse. It offers 97 seasonal campsites and a family group camp.

Merrill-Gorrel Park, 3275 Evergreen, Sears, offers frontage on both Merrill and Gorrel Lakes, each with a boat launch, a swimming beach, playground equipment and picnic areas. It has 146 campsites and four cabins.

Paris Park, 22090 Northland Dr., Paris, is nestled under a canopy of trees with shaded picnic areas and trout ponds. Canoeing, kayaking and tubing are all available from launch sites in the park. It also offers fishing, wooded trails for hiking, picnic areas and camping, with 66 campsites, three cabins and two group campsites.

Reservations are now being taken for seasonal camping, as well as campsite, cabin and pavilion rentals.

For more information about Mecosta County Parks, reservations and camping fees, visit mecostacountyparks.com.