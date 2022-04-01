ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Firefighter’s video shows intensity of Sevier County wildfires amid flame, swirling embers

By Savannah Young
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5rXR_0ewJeZZv00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —  A firefighter helping in Wears Valley on Wednesday captured intense video showing how strong winds affected efforts to contain the wildfire on Hatcher Mountain .

Tom Lucas is a firefighter with Sevierville Fire Department who volunteers with Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

“There were many moments of extreme intensity due to high levels of changing wind speeds and conditions.” said Lucas, “One minute, things were pretty calm and out of nowhere, wind driven fire would make you seek shelter.”

Dolly Parton ‘proud’ of wildfire response, asks prayer for victims

The wildfire spread quickly. As of Thursday, 3,700 acres have burned and more than 100 structures have been damaged. The blaze is about 30% contained, fire officials said. An evacuation was ordered for parts of Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek and near Pigeon Forge.

The video shows strong wind pushing the fire across a roadway as sparks and flames spiral in the air.

“All of the firefighters had to be very vigilant of their surroundings and keep their head on a swivel. Things would change in a moment’s notice,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2

25K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WBIR

Turkey starts brush fire in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right. The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 Exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department. It started when a turkey flew into...
WHITE PINE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sevier County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
County
Sevier County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
WATE

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Worker dies at Coca-Cola warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Volunteers#Firefighters#Accident
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WLWT 5

Evacuations issued as brush fire spreads through East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A brush fire in East Tennessee has authorities asking people to evacuate the area. The fire has spread due to strong winds in the area. According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Pigeon Forge, Black Bear Resort, Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and resorts of Shagbark and Little Valley.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy