Final Four predictions: Our crew weighs in on Saturday's super-charged semifinals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas 79, Villanova 71: The first thing you think about is Villanova missing Justin Moore and what his loss means to his team. It’s not a one-man team by any stretch, of course, but it’s a major blow. Duke 82, North Carolina 75: To win a national...

Final Four breakdown: Heated rivals Duke and North Carolina in Saturday's second semifinal

Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The name “Tobacco Road” misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina’s two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke […]
One Key Stat for Each Men’s Final Four Team

Final Four By the NumbersAt long last, the Final Four has arrived. All week we have digested the endless angles of a delicious Duke-UNC matchup, appreciated Kansas’s lights-out performance that has the Jayhawks as the last No. 1 seed standing, and played with Villanova’s lineup to see how the ...
2022 Final Four bracket picks: NCAA Tournament expert predictions, March Madness, upsets, results, scores

The NCAA Tournament never disappoints and the 2022 version was, yet again, a memorable affair. But the dust has now mostly settled as the Final Four has come and gone, and now it's time to crown a champion in Division I men's college basketball as Kansas and North Carolina will clash on Monday night for the national championship. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles.
For Kansas to get another shot at Villanova in the Final Four, 'It's like it was written'

For Kansas’ Mitch Lightfoot, Saturday's Final Four appearance against Villanova feels like fate. Lightfoot, a sixth-year senior, was a part of that Jayhawks team in 2020 that was a favorite to cut down the nets before COVID-19 abruptly shut down the nation. And he, too, was on Kansas’ last Final Four squad in 2018, in which Villanova routed the Jayhawks in the semifinal 95-79 in San Antonio.
🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
2022 NCAA Tournament odds, top March Madness picks: This Final Four college basketball parlay pays 12-1

North Carolina got off to a slow start this season, but an 8-1 record straight-up and against the spread in its last nine games has landed the Tar Heels in the 2022 March Madness Final Four. They have won and covered the spread in all four of their 2022 NCAA Tournament games thus far. Now, the second-seeded Tar Heels will try to win against No. 2 seed Duke at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday. North Carolina pulled off a 94-81 win as an 11-point underdog when these teams met in Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Newman's Arch Manning recently joined Twitter. Here are the college coaches who follow him.

Newman High School star quarterback Arch Manning finally joined Twitter recently, and the the nation's top QB prospect had his account quickly verified. The grandson of Archie Manning and the son of Cooper Manning already has over 7,300 followers - a total that's sure to grow as the recruiting process edges closer to him making a decision on where he'll attend college next season.
Kenny Dillingham sees Oregon as an SEC school on the West Coast

In the world of college football, there are two types of atmospheres. Some are in small college towns like Pullman or Corvallis where it’s intimate and the football team is a big part of the community. Then there are schools like those in the SEC that are in small towns, but have a big city feel to them because an actual big city is very close by. These are the teams that have an NFL feel to them and win championships most of the time. Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham says the Ducks have the best of both worlds. Eugene has a...
