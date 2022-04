With Opening Day roughly a week away, many of us are excited to welcome in the new baseball season in 2022 by going through some of our most idolized and cherished baseball cards that we have been collecting throughout our years. The start of a new year always stirs up collectors to try and see what new players they should anticipate to be the newest stars for their favorite ball clubs and inspires us collectors to go out and find the rookie cards of these potential future stars.

