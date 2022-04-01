ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids woman published in Chicken Soup for the Soul

By Olivia Fellows
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QsWa_0ewJcmJk00
Julie Cole.  (Photo courtesy/Julie Cole)

BIG RAPIDS — Some readers may be familiar with the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series and can now find one Big Rapids resident's story in the latest edition entitled Chicken Soup for the Soul: Grieving, Loss and Healing, released in February 2022.

Julie Cole chose to submit an entry to the edition after suffering the loss of her daughter Ashley, who passed unexpectedly due to an undetected heart condition.

It isn't the first time Cole had been published in the Chicken Soup series, she had a submission published back in 2013 soon after her daughter passed called "An Unexpected Blessing," which was the first story on Ashley's death.

The latest entry, entitled "A Shared Grief," highlights Cole's family experience with the kindness of strangers when faced with sudden loss. The submission can be found beginning on page 202 of the book.

With not much experience in writing other than work for her high school yearbook, Cole found writing a comforting engagement.

Cole said journaling was something that helped her process her own grief.

"I started journaling and just trying to put things down on paper when Ashley died, as a way to process my grief," Cole said. "I had always loved the CSFTS books. They address so many topics of just everyday life, from normal people experiencing normal things. They are so relatable and easy to read. I can't even say for sure when and why the initial thought came to submit a story. I do remember ending up on their website and seeing how easy it is to submit an entry and how they want to hear from people. I guess I just thought, ‘I should fine-tune one of my journal entries and send it in and see what happens.'

"When Ashley died, I asked God to show me ways to be a help and comfort to others experiencing loss," she continued. "I felt like doing this was a way to best honor her life and bring something good out of something that just made no sense. By being published in Chicken Soup, I felt like this was a good way to do that."

Cole's submission for this latest edition talks about her experience with finding comfort through other parents who had also lost children unexpectedly and tragically, specifically an Amish couple who lost their children in a fire.

For Cole, storytelling is a way to bring enjoyment and encouragement to others, but there is also the less obvious benefit of how cathartic it is for the one telling the story. She said her most recent entry focuses on how communities can help aid in healing.

"I also love (storytelling) because it is a way of being able to pass down history and memories so that they can be looked back on and more easily shared," Cole said. "My entry approaches it from the viewpoint of how healing from the loss of a loved one comes through a community with others, whether they are close friends and family, or maybe even a stranger that you would feel like you have nothing in common with. Grief has a way of suddenly putting you on the same playing field.

"It is also a story about how God uses other people in some of the most unexpected ways to bring comfort and healing and how that, in itself, is a miracle," she added. "That even when it feels like your grief is so raw and all-consuming, God is there and will work in ways that you can't even imagine to show you that you are not alone and that healing does come."

Following her daughter's sudden death, Cole and her family were overwhelmed with support from the Big Rapids community as well as friends and strangers outside of town. This kindness became an inspiration for Cole and her process to find happiness within her grief, and the courage to share her story of loss with the wider world.

She said the thoughtfulness of both friends and strangers warmed her heart.

"The people in Big Rapids and the surrounding areas really do feel somewhat like a family.  I love how people are so quick to come alongside and support each other," Cole said. "Being in a small, tight-knit community like this, we are so aware of when things happen, whether it be hard, tragic stuff, or fun things that we can celebrate together.

"When Ashley died so unexpectedly, we had people reaching out to us from the community that we had no idea were even aware of what had happened," she added. "In the story, the family that was such a comfort to us, that connection would not have been there if it wasn't for the fact that we live in such a caring community."

Following her first submission, Cole was unsure of whether people would enjoy or even read her submission. With the latest submission, she had the same feeling but felt encouraged by the feedback she had received following her first entry.

She said continuing to write will be in her sights moving forward.

"I remember getting that first email from them saying they wanted to publish my submission," Cole said. "It was so exciting and encouraging to think that they felt like people would actually want to read what I had to say. When they decided to publish this last submission in this publication, it was the exact same feeling. It's really hard to explain.

"I have had so many people comment to me that I need to write more," she added. "That is such an encouragement to me, so maybe there will be more stories coming up in future Chicken Soup publications."

The Chicken Soup for the Soul: Grieving, Loss and Healing book is currently available online through Amazon, Christianbooks.com, and in-store at Walmart.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Pioneer
The Pioneer

307

Followers

454

Posts

23K+

Views

Follow The Pioneer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Gillian Sisley

Man Secretly Kicks Wife's Sister and Baby Out of Home

Each and every person has secrets. However, some secrets can be a lot worse than others. OnePoll conducted a survey that found that the top secrets people keep from their loved ones are generally mental illness diagnoses and also embarrassing incidents.
Slate

I Can’t Believe My Own Family Is Leaving Me Out

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My twin sister has been treated for anxiety since we were 8, and our moms have always been really supportive of both of us; they never let my sister feel bad about her mental health issues. And until recently I never felt like they were favoring her over me when she needed more attention from them than I did. But we started high school this year, and it’s in person now and people are finally hanging out again—and since I get invited out a lot more than she does (if it’s not a by-invitation-only thing, I bring her along, but I can’t always do that, and she doesn’t really enjoy it even when I do), our moms have started doing something that makes me feel left out, and sometimes even angry. When I go to parties without my sister, they plan an at-home “party” for the three of them. My sister gets to choose what food they order, what movie they watch, what game they play, etc. Basically, they shower her with attention and affection.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ashley, MI
Kingsport Times-News

God’s people are never alone

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. There is loneliness nurtured by being alone. One may well be alone among a multitude of people or only two. Never being alone is a truth most overlook in their separation from others by distance, emotions, opinions or alliances.
RELIGION
The Independent

Bride praised for unique wedding entrance: ‘I got goosebumps’

A bride’s elaborate entrance to her wedding has gone viral on social media, with viewers applauding the touching moment.In a recent post shared in the Reddit Thread, “Made Me Smile,” a user who goes by the username u/Mint_Perspective shared a video of a wedding, with a caption that reads: “A beautiful entrance for the bride.”Before making her entrance, a partition could be seen at the end of the aisle. Behind the screen, two people created a skit about the bride’s childhood with her mother. The first scene featured a pregnant woman, seen as a silhouette through the screen, walking and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

I told him I loved him – and he said ‘thank you’

I met Alex* on Hinge and immediately thought he was different. Not only did he actually ask me questions and seem genuinely interested in the answers – a rarity in my experience – but he was proactive and unafraid of showing that he liked me. We had a lot in common, too, from our favourite books to gigs we both wanted to go to. It was the first time I’d met someone that I could actually envisage some sort of future with; he said the same to me. Things got intense quite quickly and soon we were spending half...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Those Awful First Few Days of Grief

In the earliest days of grief, there are no rules. Now is not the time to be a people pleaser, do what you need. Going back to bed, lying on the floor, distracting yourself with frantic busyness are all okay in these early days. In my line of work, I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Soup For The Soul#The Chicken Soup#Csfts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

Holding Tight, Letting Go by Sarah Hughes review – lessons from a life well lived

This is not the book that Sarah Hughes intended it to be. Aged just 46, the journalist learned that her recently treated breast cancer had not only returned and spread, it had become incurable. She went on to defy statistics and live with it for more than two years (the median is just 11 months) but it wasn’t long enough to complete the work she had originally outlined. And yet, while they’re clearly as nothing compared with some of her life’s other incomplete endeavours – most poignantly, the raising of her two children – missing chapters such as Financial Advice from an Unrepentant Gambler and The Secret Lives of Catholic Saints are also fully eclipsed by what she did manage to achieve.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
307
Followers
454
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy