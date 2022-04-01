Big Rapids woman published in Chicken Soup for the Soul

Julie Cole. (Photo courtesy/Julie Cole)

BIG RAPIDS — Some readers may be familiar with the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series and can now find one Big Rapids resident's story in the latest edition entitled Chicken Soup for the Soul: Grieving, Loss and Healing, released in February 2022.

Julie Cole chose to submit an entry to the edition after suffering the loss of her daughter Ashley, who passed unexpectedly due to an undetected heart condition.

It isn't the first time Cole had been published in the Chicken Soup series, she had a submission published back in 2013 soon after her daughter passed called "An Unexpected Blessing," which was the first story on Ashley's death.

The latest entry, entitled "A Shared Grief," highlights Cole's family experience with the kindness of strangers when faced with sudden loss. The submission can be found beginning on page 202 of the book.

With not much experience in writing other than work for her high school yearbook, Cole found writing a comforting engagement.

Cole said journaling was something that helped her process her own grief.

"I started journaling and just trying to put things down on paper when Ashley died, as a way to process my grief," Cole said. "I had always loved the CSFTS books. They address so many topics of just everyday life, from normal people experiencing normal things. They are so relatable and easy to read. I can't even say for sure when and why the initial thought came to submit a story. I do remember ending up on their website and seeing how easy it is to submit an entry and how they want to hear from people. I guess I just thought, ‘I should fine-tune one of my journal entries and send it in and see what happens.'

"When Ashley died, I asked God to show me ways to be a help and comfort to others experiencing loss," she continued. "I felt like doing this was a way to best honor her life and bring something good out of something that just made no sense. By being published in Chicken Soup, I felt like this was a good way to do that."

Cole's submission for this latest edition talks about her experience with finding comfort through other parents who had also lost children unexpectedly and tragically, specifically an Amish couple who lost their children in a fire.

For Cole, storytelling is a way to bring enjoyment and encouragement to others, but there is also the less obvious benefit of how cathartic it is for the one telling the story. She said her most recent entry focuses on how communities can help aid in healing.

"I also love (storytelling) because it is a way of being able to pass down history and memories so that they can be looked back on and more easily shared," Cole said. "My entry approaches it from the viewpoint of how healing from the loss of a loved one comes through a community with others, whether they are close friends and family, or maybe even a stranger that you would feel like you have nothing in common with. Grief has a way of suddenly putting you on the same playing field.

"It is also a story about how God uses other people in some of the most unexpected ways to bring comfort and healing and how that, in itself, is a miracle," she added. "That even when it feels like your grief is so raw and all-consuming, God is there and will work in ways that you can't even imagine to show you that you are not alone and that healing does come."

Following her daughter's sudden death, Cole and her family were overwhelmed with support from the Big Rapids community as well as friends and strangers outside of town. This kindness became an inspiration for Cole and her process to find happiness within her grief, and the courage to share her story of loss with the wider world.

She said the thoughtfulness of both friends and strangers warmed her heart.

"The people in Big Rapids and the surrounding areas really do feel somewhat like a family. I love how people are so quick to come alongside and support each other," Cole said. "Being in a small, tight-knit community like this, we are so aware of when things happen, whether it be hard, tragic stuff, or fun things that we can celebrate together.

"When Ashley died so unexpectedly, we had people reaching out to us from the community that we had no idea were even aware of what had happened," she added. "In the story, the family that was such a comfort to us, that connection would not have been there if it wasn't for the fact that we live in such a caring community."

Following her first submission, Cole was unsure of whether people would enjoy or even read her submission. With the latest submission, she had the same feeling but felt encouraged by the feedback she had received following her first entry.

She said continuing to write will be in her sights moving forward.

"I remember getting that first email from them saying they wanted to publish my submission," Cole said. "It was so exciting and encouraging to think that they felt like people would actually want to read what I had to say. When they decided to publish this last submission in this publication, it was the exact same feeling. It's really hard to explain.

"I have had so many people comment to me that I need to write more," she added. "That is such an encouragement to me, so maybe there will be more stories coming up in future Chicken Soup publications."

The Chicken Soup for the Soul: Grieving, Loss and Healing book is currently available online through Amazon, Christianbooks.com, and in-store at Walmart.