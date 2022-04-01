5 things to know this Friday, April 1

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect clouds and rain to kick off a rainy April. Today’s five things to know feature’s police still looking for the missing Shaker High teacher, a Watervliet man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child, and free courses being offered at HVCC for high school students.

1. Police still looking for Shaker High teacher

Police are still looking for the missing Shaker High teacher identified as Meghan Marohn, 42, of Delmar. Police are currently following a new lead on her whereabouts but still want the public’s assistance.

Search for missing Shaker High teacher resumes in Lee

2. Verizon scam texts

People have reported receiving text messages from their own phone numbers saying they received a gift. A Verizon spokesperson confirmed that this message is a scam.

Scam warning: Verizon users get texts from own number

3. Man going to prison for trespassing at Albany Airport

A Bronx man is going to prison after he admitted to entering the airfield at the Albany Airport. He also admitted to entering the cockpit of an empty plane.

Bronx man sentenced for trespassing at Albany International Airport

4. Watervliet man allegedly sexually assaults child

A Watervliet man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child less than 11 years old.

Watervliet man arrested on child rape charges

5. Free courses for high school students at HVCC

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will once again offer no-cost summer courses to high school students. More than 50 college-level courses will be provided for rising juniors and seniors this summer in addition to an added incentive.

No cost courses for high school students at HVCC

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.