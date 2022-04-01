ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

5 things to know this Friday, April 1

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OUS_0ewJceFw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect clouds and rain to kick off a rainy April. Today’s five things to know feature’s police still looking for the missing Shaker High teacher, a Watervliet man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child, and free courses being offered at HVCC for high school students.

1. Police still looking for Shaker High teacher

Police are still looking for the missing Shaker High teacher identified as Meghan Marohn, 42, of Delmar. Police are currently following a new lead on her whereabouts but still want the public’s assistance.

Search for missing Shaker High teacher resumes in Lee

2. Verizon scam texts

People have reported receiving text messages from their own phone numbers saying they received a gift. A Verizon spokesperson confirmed that this message is a scam.

Scam warning: Verizon users get texts from own number

3. Man going to prison for trespassing at Albany Airport

A Bronx man is going to prison after he admitted to entering the airfield at the Albany Airport. He also admitted to entering the cockpit of an empty plane.

Bronx man sentenced for trespassing at Albany International Airport

4. Watervliet man allegedly sexually assaults child

A Watervliet man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child less than 11 years old.

Watervliet man arrested on child rape charges

5. Free courses for high school students at HVCC

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will once again offer no-cost summer courses to high school students. More than 50 college-level courses will be provided for rising juniors and seniors this summer in addition to an added incentive.

No cost courses for high school students at HVCC

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WNYT

Man stabbed in face in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face. It happened on Monday - just after midnight - on the 400 block of Summit Avenue. The man was taken to Albany Med. Police believe it was a domestic incident.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watervliet, NY
Watervliet, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Shaker
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mother Killed in Accident in New York

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You May Need This Soon To Buy A Shotgun In New York

There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy