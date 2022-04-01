ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

State Senate to revisit Massachusetts Cannabis bill

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDf0x_0ewJcX1j00

(WWLP) – The state Senate agreed without objection to revisiting the state’s marijuana laws.

The debate will begin next week on a redraft of the legalization bill with a greater focus on host community agreements and social equity for the growing Cannabis industry.

Eversource proposing rate increase in Hartford could impact western Massachusetts

There is also support for an additional clause to allow onsite cannabis consumption establishments.
Proposed amendments for the redraft are due by Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

Related
Live 95.9

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Western Massachusetts#Cannabis Industry#Massachusetts Cannabis#Wwlp#Eversource#Nexstar Media Inc
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
thefreshtoast.com

Which States Have Medical Marijuana In 2022?

Your essential guide to which states have legalized marijuana, and how to proceed when buying weed there. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Now that the stigma surrounding cannabis is lifting, more and more people realize that medical marijuana can help enhance the quality...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
NHPR

Massachusetts questioned on listing problem police officers

BOSTON (AP) — While New Hampshire has released the names of police officers with potential credibility issues, Massachusetts officials say they’re not maintaining a similar statewide list. New Hampshire’s attorney general released a statewide list in December. The Telegram & Gazette asked Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy