State Senate to revisit Massachusetts Cannabis bill

(WWLP) – The state Senate agreed without objection to revisiting the state’s marijuana laws.

The debate will begin next week on a redraft of the legalization bill with a greater focus on host community agreements and social equity for the growing Cannabis industry.

There is also support for an additional clause to allow onsite cannabis consumption establishments.

Proposed amendments for the redraft are due by Monday at 3:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.