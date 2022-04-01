2.62 mile 'marathon' being held in Keller in honor of April Fools Day

There's a marathon being held in Keller on Friday evening - but like everything else on April Fools Day, it's not exactly what it initially seems.

When you look up the word "marathon" in your Funk & Wagnalls, you may see it defined as "a running race over a distance of 26.2 miles."

But Friday is April Fools Day, and in true April Fools spirit, the organizer of the evening's marathon, Bear Creek Running Company, moved the decimal point one digit to the left.

That's right, this marathon is only 2.62 miles long!

This is the fifth year for the April Fools Marathon, and the event marks the store's anniversary.

"It starts with when we bought the store on April Fool's Day," said Mark Murphy, owner of Bear Creek Running Company. "So we celebrate it every year with a 2.62-mile 'marathon.'"

Registration is $20, and the money raised goes towards a good cause.

"We have a fund set up; we call it GOOD Running," said Murphy. "And it's just a fund that we save for improvements in parks, scholarships for high school kids, but it's all running related."

And the distance is something that almost anyone can do.

"There is no prerequisites for being able to do 2.62," Murphy said

The "marathon" starts at 6:00 p.m.

It runs along the Bear Creek Greenbelt, and it starts and ends at Bear Creek Park in Keller.

To register, click here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram