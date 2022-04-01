ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

2.62 mile 'marathon' being held in Keller in honor of April Fools Day

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z24X3_0ewJbip300

There's a marathon being held in Keller on Friday evening - but like everything else on April Fools Day, it's not exactly what it initially seems.

When you look up the word "marathon" in your Funk & Wagnalls, you may see it defined as "a running race over a distance of 26.2 miles."

But Friday is April Fools Day, and in true April Fools spirit, the organizer of the evening's marathon, Bear Creek Running Company, moved the decimal point one digit to the left.

That's right, this marathon is only 2.62 miles long!

This is the fifth year for the April Fools Marathon, and the event marks the store's anniversary.

"It starts with when we bought the store on April Fool's Day," said Mark Murphy, owner of Bear Creek Running Company. "So we celebrate it every year with a 2.62-mile 'marathon.'"

Registration is $20, and the money raised goes towards a good cause.

"We have a fund set up; we call it GOOD Running," said Murphy. "And it's just a fund that we save for improvements in parks, scholarships for high school kids, but it's all running related."

And the distance is something that almost anyone can do.

"There is no prerequisites for being able to do 2.62," Murphy said

The "marathon" starts at 6:00 p.m.

It runs along the Bear Creek Greenbelt, and it starts and ends at Bear Creek Park in Keller.

To register, click here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio

22K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WBRE

The Scranton Half Marathon event has plans for the whole weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time since 2019, the Scranton Half Marathon makes a return this weekend and runners are preparing for the races. The 9th annual Scranton Half Marathon will return this weekend. Bill Bender II is ready to run. He stopped by the Scranton Running Company for a new pair […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton Half Marathon returns in a big way

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Half Marathon returns this weekend for the first time since 2019!. The 9th edition of the marathon will be held on Sunday, April 3rd, beginning and ending in PenFed Credit Union Field at Memorial Stadium. The half marathon run will kick off at 8 AM, and the half marathon walk at 6:45 AM.
SCRANTON, PA
WMDT.com

SBY Marathon returns on Saturday

SALISBURY, Md. – The SBY Marathon is returning on Saturday, April 2nd. The race begins at 7 a.m. for marathon and half marathon runners, with kick-off for the 5k at 7:30 a.m. Some road closures will be in effect for the event. The following streets will be blocked off,...
KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marathon, TX
Keller, TX
Sports
City
Keller, TX
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools Day#The April Fools#April Fool S Day
Shropshire Star

100 golfers take part in club trade-day competition

Almost 100 golfers tee-ed off to success during a special Trade Day held at Wrekin Golf Club which was aimed at helping business bosses benefit from local contacts. The event proved so popular that the club had to turn some companies away and now a second Trade Day is being planned for later in the year.
GOLF
WLUC

Chain of Love fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fundraiser at Bay College is has wrapped up, benefitting Special Olympics. Business Professionals of America sold chain links for a dollar - raising more than $400. Each chain link has the name of a loved one, a quote, or even a drawing. The chains...
ESCANABA, MI
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: April 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The top bull riders in the world are competing in PBR: Unleash the Beast at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The action gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Purchase tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office. Get ready for the upcoming open-water fishing season during Fish...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Talk Media

Sign Up for the 14th Annual MLK Jr. Golfing for the King Tournament

Each year, Coral Springs students are the winners at the “Golfing for the King” Golf Classic — where proceeds go to scholarships benefiting high school seniors. The Coral Springs Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee hosts the 14th Annual MLK Golf Classic “Golfing for the King” on April 22, which honors Walter “Skip” Campbell, the late Mayor of Coral Springs.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy