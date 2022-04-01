Final Four brings hoops fans, free publicity to New Orleans

It's Final Four weekend in New Orleans. There's so much stuff going on, you might forget about the games!

The action starts today with the free Final Four Friday at the Superdome. Fans can watch all four reams practice starting at 11 a.m. Around 3:30, it's the Reeses' College All-Stat game, a chance to see some up-and-coming ballers.

"Players that will not be returning to their colleges but will likely go pro after this year," explains Mary Beth Romig with New Orleans & Company. "They are the ones selected to play in the All-Star game."

Romig says the Final Four Fan Fest also starts today at the Morial Convention Center, and runs all weekend.

"That's just like, a big, gigantic basketball playground so that's going to really be a great time for everybody who's interested," she said.

Click here for more info on all the Final Four events this weekend in New Orleans.

Romig says downtown hotels are pretty much booked, especially with all the hype surrounding the semi-final showdown between Duke University and the University of North Carolina. Duke and UNC are two college basketball powerhouses that have fans from all around the country, not just North Carolina.

"People are coming in from North Carolina, we're hearing, and from all around the country, who are really big Duke/UNC fans," she said, and the matchup will draw plenty more people to their TV screens, and that works to New Orleans' benefit, too.

"They'll have to showcase the city of New Orleans at every commercial break, and there will be lots of talk about our great city," said Romig, "so New Orleans is definitely going to be in the spotlight.