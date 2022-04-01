ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport High School students return to stage to dazzle with Showtime

By Jane Lethlean
The Journal Standard
 2 days ago
FREEPORT — Freeport High School students will perform Showtime 42 this weekend, the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Showtime 42 is the music department’s annual production in which the show choir and jazz band offer a fast-paced, wholesome night of music and comedy.

The production is put together by Robert Winter, technical director; Derek Simons, vocal director; Bill Petersen, jazz band director; Winter; Sarah Long, choreographer; Brian Nissen, sound technician, and Britney Kieselhorst, choir director.

“’Listen to the Music’ is the theme this year,” Simons said. “The students have been looking forward to this since the beginning of the school year. It’s been a rollercoaster of ifs, what and when this entire year. We weren’t sure if the show would happen this year or not. We are ready to go.”

In previous years, Showtime cast, crew, and chaperones have taken a trip out of state to perform at other schools.

This year, Showtime 42 took a short trip to Chicago to perform at the Field Museum and had a short performance at Northern Illinois University.

Sophomore Max Krzeminski said the performance has been a dream of his since he was a 9-year-old sitting in the audience. It was then he knew he wanted to be part of the Showtime experience.

“We build-up to this show all year, and it has been up and down, but here we are, ready to take the stage, and I am that 9-year-old living a dream,” Krzeminski said.

Haley Thies is a senior set to graduate with an extra smile this year as she ends her high school career on a high note by being able to perform in Showtime.

“Last year was such a bummer because we could only perform on video,” Thies said. “It is special to be back on stage in front of the school and the community. When I was little, Showtime was cool. I want to be that girl on stage performing for that little girl like me in the audience.”

The last time Freeport High School students were preparing for their annual Showtime production was March 2020. The show was abruptly canceled as the pandemic spread across the U.S. and schools and theaters shit down.

Showtime 42 will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Jeannette Lloyd Theatre at Freeport Middle School in Freeport.

Tickets can be reserved at www. www.fsd145.org.

Jane Lethlean is a freelance correspondent.

