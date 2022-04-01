YSU Hoops: Long enters transfer portal

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. Ohio State football scheduleApril 16 Spring Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas ...
Dianté Griffin will carry on the family name at Ohio State. The grandson of Ohio State legend Archie Griffin announced Sunday that he will be playing for the Buckeyes. Dianté’s father Andre also played at OSU from 1998-to-2001. Dianté will join Ryan Day’s team as a preferred...
Head coach Jeff Young has told every Walsh University men's basketball recruit the story. From now on, they will know that a Hall of Fame coaching career started on the North Canton campus. Former Cavaliers head coach Bob Huggins will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Malaki Branham announced Friday that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while retaining the ability to return to the Buckeyes. Now begins the waiting game on Ohio State basketball’s immediate future. His return could mean the Buckeyes have a roster capable of making that...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football could be on the verge of adding another member to its 2023 recruiting class in Malik Hartford of Lakota West High School. The four-star recruit is the nation’s No. 154 player and No. 11 safety and holds offers from 25 schools. The Buckeyes have emerged as the favorite with Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia also chasing him.
Lisbon 14 East 1 F/5 - Click here for full highlights. Canfield 5 Oregon Clay 0 - Canfield pitcher throws no-hitter: click here for more. Chaney 6 Leetonia 4 - Game postponed in top of 6th inning due to darkness as the game started late. Click here for full highlights. The game will resume on Thursday, April 21 and be followed up by another match between the Cowboys and Bears.
Kennedy Catholic product Oscar Tshiebwe will have yet another trophy to put in his case after being named the 2022 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year. Tshiebwe is the first Division I player since 1978-80 to average both 15 points and 15 rebounds per game, according to The Naismith Trophy twitter.
Missouri State announced that Beth Cunningham will become the next head coach of the Lady Bears.
Cunningham, a Bloomington, Ind., native, will join the Lady Bears' staff after 20 years of college basketball experience. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Duke under Kara Lawson.
Cunningham signed a five-year deal through...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thad Matta is returning to Butler. The former Ohio State men’s basketball coach was hired on Sunday to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited health reasons while stepping down at Ohio State. The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and...
Congratulations to Xavier University on winning the NIT championship. This is the Musketeers’ first championship in the NIT since 1958. We are so proud of Cincinnati sports from the Bengals to the high school teams we are on a roll with winning. Colby Jones had a team-high 21 points. Keep up the good work.
Comments / 0