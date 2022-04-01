YSU Hoops: Long enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football could be on the verge of adding another member to its 2023 recruiting class in Malik Hartford of Lakota West High School. The four-star recruit is the nation’s No. 154 player and No. 11 safety and holds offers from 25 schools. The Buckeyes have emerged as the favorite with Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia also chasing him.

