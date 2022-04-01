World Famous Musician Will Be In Buffalo This Fall

This rock ‘n roll-themed spot on Rosecrans Avenue feels like a cross between a Hot Topic and a Mexican torta restaurant. The walls and tables are covered in band posters and they have a small stage in the back where they host bi-weekly musical performances, but you’re mostly here to consume massive sandwiches. If you’re in the mood for lots of meat, get their La Famosa Cubana Torta, which comes loaded with fatty sausage, crispy chorizo, pulled pork, breaded steak, and a slab of ham. You can also build your own torta or just drop by for a basket of fries and some live punk rock.
Comments / 0