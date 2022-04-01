ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Europe's appetite for U.S. gas fast-tracks two new LNG projects

By Marcy de Luna
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6tT7_0ewJZPzs00
Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Two U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects took major steps toward launching this week as Russia's threats to cut energy supplies to Europe drives up demand and prices for the super-chilled fuel.

Developers Sempra Energy (SRE.N) and New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE.O) advanced agreements on separate projects, one of which could be producing LNG within 12 months. These plants typically requires long-term contracts for about 85% of output to kick off, and take years to complete. read more

But growing demand among customers, especially in Europe, was behind New Fortress Energy's decision to invest its own money to build a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant off the coast of Louisiana.

“There was already a significant supply demand imbalance for natural gas in the world," said Wes Edens, chief executive of New Fortress Energy. "With the urgency for Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, it is vitally important to fast track LNG production in the United States.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". read more

Last week, the Biden administration said the U.S. will aim to supply European buyers this year with an additional 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG, and 50 bcm by 2030 to replace Russian gas imports as the West seeks to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. read more

RISKS DIMINISHING

Last year, about a dozen LNG developers said they aimed to reach final investment decisions on their projects. But only Sempra's Energia Costa Azul LNG terminal in Baja California, Mexico, started construction in the last two years.

Sempra on Thursday reached a preliminary agreement to supply France's TotalEnergies with gas from a second, Mexican project, Vista Pacifico LNG. TotalEnergies would acquire a 16.6% stake and take about one-third of the 4 MTPA plant's export production, under the deal.

LNG price forecasts are strong enough that the risks are worth taking if a plant can begin operation in the next couple of years, said Alex Munton, an LNG analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"We continue to see a tremendous amount of interest in our LNG development projects," said Paty Ortega Mitchell, a spokeswoman for Sempra.

Reporting by Marcy de Luna; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Wes Edens
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Natural Gas#Sempra Energy#New Fortress Energy Inc#New Fortress Energy#Mtpa#Russian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy