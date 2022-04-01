ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Amelia’s Restaurant a ‘hidden gem’ with good food, entertainment

By Summer Jarro, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia’s at the Waterfront Inn isn’t just a restaurant and bar but an area that provides a relaxing atmosphere for guests. “We’re kind of a little hidden gem,”...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Love Locks Tree

SPRING, Texas — It started off as something to make people smile, but a hidden gem in Spring is having a much deeper impact. KHOU 11 viewer Valeria let us know about the Love Locks Tree. "It just was a crazy idea. After seeing love locks put on the...
SPRING, TX
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Sumter County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Sumter County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Entertainment#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#The Daily Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
Travel + Leisure

This Brand-new Palace Hotel in Croatia Is Right on the Water — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

When checking in to the new Palazzo Rainis, you might wonder: Is this Croatia or is it Italy? In a way, it's both. Opening to guests on Mar. 25, the boutique hotel is located in the historic Croatian seaside city of Novigrad, but it's housed in a new building designed in the style of neo-Renaissance Venetian palazzos. That's because the property's original owner, Giovanni Rainis was, perhaps unsurprisingly, from Venice. At the turn of the 20th century, he built his own villa on this site in the same style, though that building no longer exists. But thanks to Croatian architecture studio Atellior, the villa has been reconstructed, expanded, and converted into a luxe boutique hotel.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Hermès Opens Blue Horse Restaurant for South Coast Plaza Boutique Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Hermès opened its first restaurant concept, The Blue Horse, at South Coast Plaza on Thursday. For one night. To celebrate its new, larger store at the Costa Mesa, Calif., shopping center, the French luxury powerhouse hosted an evening of fun, starting with cocktails at the 7,100-square-foot boutique, then moving to the former Sears Auto Center that had been made over as The Blue Horse.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiHermès RTW Spring 2022 Hermès USA president and chief executive officer Bob Chavez was relishing his...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy