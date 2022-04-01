Amelia’s Restaurant a ‘hidden gem’ with good food, entertainment

When checking in to the new Palazzo Rainis, you might wonder: Is this Croatia or is it Italy? In a way, it's both. Opening to guests on Mar. 25, the boutique hotel is located in the historic Croatian seaside city of Novigrad, but it's housed in a new building designed in the style of neo-Renaissance Venetian palazzos. That's because the property's original owner, Giovanni Rainis was, perhaps unsurprisingly, from Venice. At the turn of the 20th century, he built his own villa on this site in the same style, though that building no longer exists. But thanks to Croatian architecture studio Atellior, the villa has been reconstructed, expanded, and converted into a luxe boutique hotel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO