Community comes together to support Ukraine with donations, golf cart parade

As Purple Heart recipient U.S. Army Col. David Johnson waited for his personalized wooden walking cane Saturday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, he already had a plan for it. “It’s quite an honor and a special memory,” said Johnson, of the Village Santiago. “I’ll cherish it and give it to my grandson.” Johnson was among seven Purple Heart recipients from across Florida who were presented personalized wooden walking canes in honor of their service as their loved ones beamed with pride, including U.S. Marine Sgt. Gordon Carlson, of the Village of Bonita. U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster also spoke at the ceremony to thank the veterans for their sacrifice. The Indian River Woodcarvers Club of Vero Beach, Florida carved the wooden canes that feature the recipient’s name, rank, branch of service, and their medals and awards. Each carver adds their own personal touch, making each cane unique.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO