The Villages, FL

Community comes together to support Ukraine with donations, golf cart parade

By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-pitched beeps of golf cart horns chimed through Brownwood Paddock Square on Thursday as dozens of people drove golf carts...

MyChesCo

Oxford Mayor Encourages Donations to Support Ukraine

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Mayor Philip Harris released the following statement encouraging donations to support the victims of violence in Ukraine:. “Many of us are heartbroken over the devastation wrought by the war in Ukraine. Some of you may be wondering how you can help. “Below is a link...
OXFORD, PA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville councilman brings community together to help Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Destruction and devastation fill Ukraine as Russia continues to attack the country. Councilman and State Farm Agent Matt Carlucci said he wanted to find a way the Jacksonville community could help Ukraine. “I felt this was one way that I could do something more than just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
2 On Your Side

WNY cultural organizations joining together to support Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple cultural organizations across Erie County are standing together to raise money to support Ukraine. "It's a very poorly kept secret that I am not full-blooded Italian here, so I have no problem talking about this, but my grandparents actually lived in the Netherlands," said Lindsey Lauren with the Italian Culture Center. "They were living in the Netherlands for six years under Nazi occupation. So, when the war was over they were able to leave, but the only reason they were able to leave is because of the kindness of someone here in America who literally didn't know them."
BUFFALO, NY
KEPR

Community comes together for clean-up event at Sylvester Park

PASCO, Wash. — Earlier this week we showed you the City of Pasco's plan to put in the first mini-pitch soccer courts coming to the area. Now, the community is coming together to help clean Sylvester Park and help get ready for the project to begin. At the event,...
PASCO, WA
Villages Daily Sun

Cane ceremony honors Purple Heart veterans

As Purple Heart recipient U.S. Army Col. David Johnson waited for his personalized wooden walking cane Saturday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, he already had a plan for it. “It’s quite an honor and a special memory,” said Johnson, of the Village Santiago. “I’ll cherish it and give it to my grandson.” Johnson was among seven Purple Heart recipients from across Florida who were presented personalized wooden walking canes in honor of their service as their loved ones beamed with pride, including U.S. Marine Sgt. Gordon Carlson, of the Village of Bonita. U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster also spoke at the ceremony to thank the veterans for their sacrifice. The Indian River Woodcarvers Club of Vero Beach, Florida carved the wooden canes that feature the recipient’s name, rank, branch of service, and their medals and awards. Each carver adds their own personal touch, making each cane unique.
MILITARY
Newswatch 16

Coal region comes together for Ukraine

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Traffic was a little slow moving on a section of Route 61 in Shamokin on Friday as volunteers solicited donations for Ukraine. "A lot of people are donating, and they're thanking me for coming out and doing my time too. It's cold, but I thought, 'That's OK.' Look what they're going through. I can stand this little bit of cold," Linda Serrato of Coal Township said.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Villages Daily Sun

Donating life

Almost 106,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant. And while 2020 was the 10th record year in a row for donations from deceased donors, demand continues to outpace available organs. Becoming an organ donor could unlock a brighter future for patients in need. Of those Americans who are on...
CHARITIES
Villages Daily Sun

Villager Backstory: Flo Hurlburt

Many outdoor enthusiasts say being out on the open water on a kayak provides a break from everyday life. Everyday life for avid paddler Flo Hurlburt once meant leading surgical units at military hospitals, and a few times, setting up and operating hospitals overseas. "It was an experience," she said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Villages Daily Sun

Area church honors Vietnam veterans

The sanctuary of Fairway Christian Church in The Villages was filled with patriotism Tuesday as the church’s Military Outreach Ministry held its first remembrance celebration to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day. “When then-President Donald Trump signed into law the measure recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans...
THE VILLAGES, FL

