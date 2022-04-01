Two reported homicides in St. Paul within four-hour span

St. Paul police are investigating the city second reported homicide in the last 24 hours.

The report of a shooting death on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave. comes after one man was killed after a shooting outside of a north end convenience store.

That shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the Maryland Supermarket store in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West.

The second incident came at 1:30 a.m. Friday, police say, when a man shot his daughter's boyfriend after he broke into their house and threatened the woman.

"The man was transported to St. Paul police headquarters, where he was interviewed by investigators, and he was later released," said St. Paul police sergeant Natalie Davis.

When officers arrived to the scene of the first shooting, they found one of the victims lying in the street, another in a nearby vehicle.

"It's a busy area, the conventence store... gets a lot of traffic, lot of people stopping in vehicles," said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

The man in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Police say the shootings are not related.

In both cases, there are no arrests, and there are no ID's of the men who were killed.

"The shootings, they don't just affect the people who are immediately involved," said Sgt. Davis. "They reverberate throughout the city. Everybody feels the weight."

Police are asking anyone who has information about the two shootings to contact them.

There are now 13 reported homicides in 2022 in St. Paul