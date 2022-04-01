ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Two reported homicides in St. Paul within four-hour span

By News Talk 830 Wcco
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0JPi_0ewJYqWk00

St. Paul police are investigating the city second reported homicide in the last 24 hours.

The report of a shooting death on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave. comes after one man was killed after a shooting outside of a north end convenience store.

That shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the Maryland Supermarket store in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West.

The second incident came at 1:30 a.m. Friday, police say, when a man shot his daughter's boyfriend after he broke into their house and threatened the woman.

"The man was transported to St. Paul police headquarters, where he was interviewed by investigators, and he was later released," said St. Paul police sergeant Natalie Davis.

When officers arrived to the scene of the first shooting, they found one of the victims lying in the street, another in a nearby vehicle.

"It's a busy area, the conventence store... gets a lot of traffic, lot of people stopping in vehicles," said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

The man in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Police say the shootings are not related.

In both cases, there are no arrests, and there are no ID's of the men who were killed.

"The shootings, they don't just affect the people who are immediately involved," said Sgt. Davis. "They reverberate throughout the city. Everybody feels the weight."

Police are asking anyone who has information about the two shootings to contact them.

There are now 13 reported homicides in 2022 in St. Paul

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

765K+

Views

Follow WCCO News Talk 830 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Xavion Bell, 21, Charged In Fatal Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood, and late Friday police say that they arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the crime. St. Paul police say the fatal shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West. Responding officers found two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was lying in the street and another was inside a vehicle a short distance away. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim lying in the street was pronounced dead...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Cars
State
Maryland State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Sgt
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy