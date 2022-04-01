ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Clock ticking down on Alabama gambling bill

By Peter Albrecht
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QO0ZO_0ewJYgwi00

(WKRG) – A comprehensive gambling bill has a few more legislative days to get through the Alabama Legislature and to voters for their approval this fall. Senate sponsor Gary Albritton, R-Atmore, said the bill is necessary to get control of gambling in Alabama and allow the state to benefit financially from it.

Right now, Alabama is one of five states in the nation without a lottery. A 2020 poll as part of a state study on gambling shows 71% of Alabamians want one. But the reality is, they’ll likely never get to vote on having just a lottery.

Manhunt underway for man connected to February homicide

“The (reason) is quite simply, special interests,” said Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Daphne. He said there are about 20 locations around the state currently running various gambling facilities, typically limited to electronic games, often to benefit charities, due to 20 or so constitutional amendments that have been passed by voters over the years.

“They have their interests and they have their legislators who do what legislators do and that is look out for their particular communities,” said Elliott. “The problem is when we talk about a lottery, those interests come into play.”

Albritton said he understands why voters want to vote on a stand-alone lottery, but he said it’s more complicated than that.

“We can do that, but it won’t do any good,” said Albritton.

Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike

Albritton said that due to constitutional language, passing a lottery alone would allow current unregulated gambling entities to expand their operations. That’s why he’s proposing a comprehensive gambling bill that would include a lottery, sports wagering, and five full-fledged casinos.

Those casinos would be in four locations where one-time dog tracks exist: Mobile, Eutaw, Jefferson, and Shorter. A fifth casino would be built somewhere in northeast Alabama and would be operated by the Poarch Creek Indians. Albritton’s plan calls for the state to negotiate a compact with the Poarch Creeks that would require them to give a certain portion of their profits to the state.

“Right now the state can’t even regulate those (Indians casinos),” said Albritton. “If we enter into a compact then we can begin working with them and get a portion of the revenue that comes in.”

Critics, however, said this bill handpicks winners, like the Poarch Creek Indians and current dog track owners, and that the market should control where and how many casinos exist.

Alabamians split on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana

Elliott agrees with that but said he will still likely vote to get the plan to the public.

“It’s an imperfect plan,” said Elliott. “I don’t like it. I’d like to get a clean lottery out. I think that’s what my constituents want, but I also think they want an opportunity to vote on gaming as well, if that’s what they have to do to get to vote on a lottery.”

Albritton has a companion bill that would create a state gaming commission to codify and regulate all gambling in the state. This could be done by the legislature alone, and would not require a constitutional amendment approved by voters.

“Now, I call it the Wild West,” said Albritton. “My goal is to put Alabama in control of this. We have it here. Now we’ve got to find a way we can live with it and control it, and benefit from it.”

The comprehensive gambling bill, as a constitutional amendment, requires a three-fifths vote in both the House and Senate. It would then be placed on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

James Weed
2d ago

The legislatures vote in Montgomery is a matter of public record,each and every of them that vote against letting the people vote for a lottery should be removed from office this is as close to communism as you can get

Reply
6
Kim Jackson
2d ago

we say the pol.want it but year after year u vote in a Republican governor who is still taking kick backs from Mississippi. u don't want to move forward ppl just like to here themselves talk. There can be a stand alone lottery bill he just don't want one. Alabama borrow everything else from other states y not borrow there handbook on gambling

Reply
4
Wade Jordan
2d ago

The people want it. Just another example of the state and feds dictating what we can and can't do

Reply
8
Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

Greene County emerges as flashpoint in Alabama gambling legislation

The road to a lottery and gambling law could run through a west Alabama county. And the gradient is about to get steep. As the sponsor of a gambling package prepares for a floor vote in the Senate, representatives of bingo parlors in Greene County are fighting provisions in the bill that could shutter nearly every parlor in the county. That, they argue, would lead to job losses in a poor county and a loss of revenue for public services.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Elliott
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Indians#Constitutional Amendment#Wkrg#The Alabama Legislature#Senate#Alabamians
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy