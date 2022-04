NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. -- Almost a week now since Cassie Carli's disappearance, search efforts to find the missing mother are only growing larger in Navarre Beach. Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday in Navarre Beach. She went missing after a scheduled custody exchange of her daughter that evening. Deputies recovered her car -- with personal items left inside -- on Tuesday.

NAVARRE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO