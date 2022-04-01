Meet 31 Alabama Kids Who Are Ready to be Adopted this Spring

My 71-year-old sister has power of attorney over my 94-year-old mother. My sister is retired and, at times, has refused to have anything to do with the family, meaning my mother and father. After my father passed away in 2011, my oldest sister has been trying to take complete control over my mother. She was granted power of attorney, but she is abusing that power.

LAW ・ 16 DAYS AGO