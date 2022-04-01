ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

THE HUB DIRECTOR'S CORNER

By Beth Gizzi, Executive Director The Hub Center For Seniors
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy 2nd grader recently changed schools in the middle of the school year. Changing schools is never an easy thing and through conversations with my son, I knew he was having a hard time adjusting. So one day when he told me that one of the other kids told him, “You...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Watch This Japanese Woodcarver Create Household Goods Themed After Pokémon

Self-taught Japanese woodcarver warkingpoppo has a love for creating cute and clever household items themed after Pokémon. From Ditto dishes to Odish salt shakers, fans are enjoying the artist’s creative way of portraying their favorite pocket monsters. Each one of warkingpoppo’s videos breaks down the process from start...
VIDEO GAMES
cbs17

Best Calico Critters furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Calico Critters are small plastic animal figures with soft and warm flocked coverings. Calico Critters furniture has warm and engaging looks that come from living trouble-free lives. They live in townhouses, cottages and country homes in Calico City. Calico Critters...
HOME & GARDEN
WTAJ

Impress your guests with these fun backyard gadgets!

Steve Greenberg, Host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?”, shares some unique outdoor gadgets and “s’more” tech perfect for spring and summer:. Thermacell® Mosquito Repellent — are a must-have if you’re planning to enjoy time outside with friends and family this spring and summer without mosquitoes. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Rechargeable E-series E55 drives mosquitoes away at the push of a button. It creates a powerful 20-foot zone of protection, so you can enjoy your patio, lawn, pool, or deck without pesky mosquitoes this season. Within minutes, the heat-activated technology emits a scent-free, invisible repellent that drives away tough mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. The Thermacell E-series is people and pet friendly, and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. The Rechargeable E55 Mosquito Repeller runs for 5.5 hours on a single charge and long-lasting refills provide up to 40 hours of on-demand mosquito protection. Available for purchase at Thermacell.com for $39.99 at: www.Thermacell.com.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy