When I founded The Phoblographer 13 years ago, I cared heavily about equality. That term has evolved so much over the years. Our vernacular has changed to discussing more inclusivity and authenticity. It’s an idea we still champion heavily. Recently, Space for Arts wanted to talk to me about this idea for their blog. Space for Arts helps easily connect photographers with studios around the world. And they’re very worth checking out.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 21 DAYS AGO