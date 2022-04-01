COVID vaccine clinic in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you are still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, you have another chance Friday.
Mahoning County Public Health will be holding a clinic this morning from 9 a.m. to Noon.
It will be at their main office in Austintown.
