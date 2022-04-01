ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

COVID vaccine clinic in Austintown

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you are still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, you have another chance Friday.

Mahoning County Public Health will be holding a clinic this morning from 9 a.m. to Noon.

It will be at their main office in Austintown.

You can make an appointment or just walk in.

WKBN

WKBN

