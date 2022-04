23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was one of many that were left stunned by Will Smith's decision to approach Chris Rock and slap him in the face at the Oscars. Even though Smith apologized to the academy, the incident will go down as one of the most shocking scenes ever seen at the Oscars “I just sat down,” Williams said following witnessing the incident live in person, per Sports Illustrated.

