This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Since the end of advance child tax payments in December, millions more American children have fallen into poverty. New research from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University shows that 3.4 million more children lived in poverty in February 2022 compared to December 2021.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO